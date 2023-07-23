Home

Indian American Anand Ganjam To Lead Pennsylvania State Alumni Association As President

Anand Ganjam is the 83rd president of the Association and the youngest in its history.

Indian American Anand Ganjam who assumed office for a two-year term. (Image: directory.alumni.psu.edu)

Indian American Anand Ganjam: The Pennsylvania State University’s Penn State Alumni Association has got a new president in the form of Indian American Anand Ganjam who assumed office for a two-year term. Anand Ganjam, from the class of 2015, is the 83rd president of the Association and the youngest in its history.

What Did Anand Ganjam Say On New Role

“It is the honour of a lifetime to serve as president of the largest and greatest Alumni Association in the world,” said Ganjam while speaking of the new role and assured to help students and alums as the head of the association.

Paul Clifford, the Alumni Association CEO praised Ganjam’s eldership quality to bring a new, fresh perspective as a president to the association. “His ability to lead organizations through change with passion and purpose will help us win the day, every day, for Penn State,” said Clifford.

Got His Start With The Alumni Council In 2014

Ganjam, a lifetime member of the Penn State Alumni Association, got his start with the Alumni Council in 2014 with Ex-Officio Term as the University Park Undergraduate Association (UPUA) Student Body President.

He was appointed to the Alumni Council in 2015 following his graduation from the Smeal College of Business and appointed to the Executive Board in 2016. Throughout his tenure, he has chaired multiple Committees including Young Alumni & Student Engagement, Membership Experience, and most recently the Nominating Committee. In 2021 he was elected to the position of Vice President.

Presently Working With Accenture

Ganjam is working with Accenture as a strategy and consulting senior manager. As a professional, he worked across multiple industries and is an advocate for financial wellness. He has led numerous efforts within Accenture and Penn State to expand financial literacy through educational sessions and dialogue.

He specializes in helping Fortune 500 organizations navigate change, develop talent, increase digital fluency, and create impactful employee experiences. He has worked across multiple industries including life sciences, consumer products, chemicals, high-tech, and state governments.

“Ganjam is an ardent advocate for financial wellness, and has led numerous efforts within Accenture and Penn State to expand financial literacy through educational sessions and dialogue. He has served on several University boards and committees including the Financial Literacy Advisory Board and the Student Affairs & Undergraduate Education Development Committee. He is a proud Mentor for the Alumni Association’s FastStart Program, and he is actively involved with the UPUA AlG,” says directory.alumni.psu.edu.

About Pennsylvania State University

The Pennsylvania State University (Penn State or PSU) is a public state-related land-grant research university with campuses and facilities throughout Pennsylvania.

Founded in 1855 as the Farmers’ High School of Pennsylvania, Penn State became the state’s only land-grant university in 1863. Its instructional mission includes undergraduate, graduate, professional, and continuing education offered through resident instruction and online delivery.

Its primary campus is in University Park, which lies within the State College and College Township in Pennsylvania. In addition to its land-grant designation, it also participates in sea-grant and space-grant and is one of only seven universities to participate in the sun-grant research consortia.

Annual enrollment at the University Park campus includes over 46,800 graduate and undergraduate students, making it one of the largest universities in the United States.

Notable alumni, faculty, and affiliates include Fortune 500 executives, heads of state and Cabinet members, and Pulitzer Prize, Grammy Award, Emmy Award, Newbery Medal, Tony Award, and Academy Award winners.

