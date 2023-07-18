Home

News

World

Indian American Doctor, Congressman Ami Bera Decorated With Champion of Healthcare Innovation Award

Indian American Doctor, Congressman Ami Bera Decorated With Champion of Healthcare Innovation Award

He was felicitated during Healthcare Leadership Council Innovation Expo 23 in Washington DC.

He has been serving as a member of the United States House of Representatives from California since 2013. (Image: Twitter/@RepBera)

Indian American Doctor, Congressman: Amerish Babulal “Ami” Bera, also known as Ami Bera, is the Indian American Congressman who was awarded the Healthcare Leadership Council’s “Champion of Healthcare Innovation Award” on Wednesday, July 12. The prestigious award was presented to Ami Bera in recognition of his support of high-quality, affordable health care in the country.

Trending Now

He was felicitated during Healthcare Leadership Council Innovation Expo 23 in Washington DC.

You may like to read

Dr Bera, as a doctor and lawmaker, has continuously been contributing to addressing Americans’ health concerns and issues. The Champion of Healthcare Innovation Award recognises his efforts for the same.

“As a doctor, I’m committed to working to ensure that every American has access to high-quality, affordable health care,” said Bera in a Twitter post.

Honored to receive the Champion of Healthcare Innovation Award from @HealthInFocus. As a doctor, I’m committed to working to ensure that every American has access to high-quality, affordable health care. pic.twitter.com/u6tDaTL0Hk — Ami Bera, M.D. (@RepBera) July 13, 2023

He has been serving as a member of the United States House of Representatives from California since 2013. He is a member of the Democratic Party and represents California’s 6th congressional district, which is in Sacramento County.

During his two-decade-long medical career, Bera worked to improve the availability, quality, and affordability of healthcare. In his role as the chief medical officer of Sacramento County, he fought to reduce the cost of health care, create jobs, and deliver care to tens of thousands of Sacramento residents.

As a clinical professor of medicine and associate dean for admissions and outreach at the University of California, Davis, Bera has inspired the next generation of doctors and as a legislator, he has proposed several legislations to serve the Americans’ interest, including most recently a bill to expand reproductive health care training to medical students.

The Healthcare Leadership Council is an association of executives from various professions within the medical field that work to create a more efficient and effective healthcare system to benefit all Americans.

Bera has authored and co-sponsored several pieces of legislation, including the Indian Health Service Advance Appropriations Act, which provides funding for healthcare services for Native American communities, and the Global Food Security Act, which aims to promote food security and combat global hunger.

Ami Bera was born in Los Angeles and raised in the Orange County city of La Palma. His father, Babulal Bera immigrated to the United States from India in 1958. His parents are from Rajkot, Gujarat.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES