Home

News

World

Indian American Doctor Is Republican Congressional Candidate From Kansas District 3

Indian American Doctor Is Republican Congressional Candidate From Kansas District 3

Dr Prasanth Reddy was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

He is the third candidate to run for the Republican primary in the 3rd congressional district. (Image: Twitter/@DrReddyKS)

Indian American Doctor: Dr Prasanth Reddy, an Indian American oncologist has announced his candidature for the US Congress. Dr Reddy declared his contention from Kansas District 3 constituency which is scheduled to vote next year.

Trending Now

With his military, medical, and immigrant background, the Republican will compete with incumbent Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids, says newindiaabroad.com.

You may like to read

Announcing his candidature, the retired United States Air Force veteran said in a statement, “As an immigrant, I have lived the American dream, and I have spent my life trying to give back to the country that gave me everything. I never wanted to run for office. But my experience as an immigrant, a businessman, a military officer and a cancer physician encouraged me to run for Congress to save the country. I have always sought to be part of the solution, that’s why I am running for Kansas District 3.”

I’m Dr. Prasanth Reddy, and I’m running for Congress in #KS03. I’m a military officer, physician, and immigrant. I’ve lived the American Dream, and I’m stepping up now because it’s time to bring common sense back to this district. Join us: https://t.co/W7b6FCGRn4 pic.twitter.com/XgZAnyE47m — Dr. Prasanth Reddy (@DrReddyKS) July 12, 2023

Dr Prasanth Reddy who was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, promised that as a Congressman he will work on national security, making quality education accessible, supporting law enforcement, addressing rising inflation, Chinese interference in the country, and protecting taxpayers, his website stated.

Dr Reddy has served in the Air Force for two decades and now he is the senior vice president and head of enterprise oncology at Labcorp since 2021. He previously served as vice president of medical affairs at Foundation Medicine and as a national leader developing oncology service line treatment pathways at the Adventist Health System.

He is the third candidate to run for the Republican primary in the 3rd congressional district. He entered the race against Karen Crnkovich and Jonathon Westbrook, according to a release.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES