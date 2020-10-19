New Delhi: For a world reeling under the threat of novel coronavirus for the past 10 months, here’s a piece of good news. Also Read - 'If Even Lakhs of Cases Aren't Considered to be Community Spread, When Will it be?' Asks Delhi Health Minister

A 14-year-old Indian-American girl has won a USD 25,000 young scientist challenge for a discovery that could provide a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Anika Chebrolu, an eighth grader from Frisco in Texas, won the 3M Young Scientist Challenge, regarded as the US' premier middle school science competition. Anika's winning invention uses in-silico methodology to discover a lead molecule that can selectively bind to the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reports CNN.

3M is an American manufacturing company based in Minnesota.

Chebrolu decided to take part in the Young Scientist Challenge after she battled a severe influenza infection last year. She wanted to find a cure for influenza. However, that all changed after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the website said.

I was drawn towards finding effective cures for influenza disease after a severe bout of the infection last year, Chebrolu said.

Chebrolu was one of the 10 finalists in this year’s 3M Young Scientist Challenge. In addition to the prize money, she was also awarded an exclusive 3M Mentorship.

Congratulations to Anika Chebrolu, America's Top #YoungScientist of 2020! Learn more about her winning 3M @DiscoveryEd Young Scientist Challenge invention: https://t.co/Vgn7jgUO6Z 🧫🦠🧪 pic.twitter.com/uJ6bDKu0GI — 3M (@3M) October 13, 2020

As a finalist, she worked with 3M Corporate Scientist Dr Mahfuza Ali, who mentored Chebrolu one-on-one throughout the summer. Together, they transformed her idea from concept to reality.

Dr Ali helped Chebrolu perfect her innovation through the scientific method, and she presented her project to a judging panel of scientists and leaders. Each finalist was evaluated on a series of challenges and the presentation of their completed innovation.

“Science is the basis of life and the entire universe and we have a long way to go understand it fully,” said Chebrolu, who wants to become a medical researcher and professor.

Anika had submitted her project when she was in 8th grade – but it wasn’t initially focused on finding a cure for COVID-19.

Talking to CNN, Chebrolu said, “The last two days, I saw that there is a lot of media hype about my project since it involves the SARS-CoV-2 virus and it reflects our collective hopes to end this pandemic as I, like everyone else, wish that we go back to our normal lives soon.”

Chebrolu said she was inspired to find potential cures to viruses after learning about the 1918 flu pandemic and finding out how many people die every year in the US despite annual vaccinations and anti-influenza drugs on the market.

Chebrolu said that winning the prize and title of top young scientist is an honour, but she is not done yet.

Her next goal, she says, is to work alongside scientists and researchers who are fighting to “control the morbidity and mortality” of the pandemic by developing her findings into an actual cure for the virus.

(With PTI inputs)