Meet Tanishka Dhariwal, 16-Year-Old Indian-American Girl Who Raised $10,000 Funds For Odisha Train Tragedy Victims

A 16-year-old Indian American girl has raised over USD 10,000 and wired it to PM Cares fund for the victims of the deadly triple train tragedy in Odisha's Balasore district. The girl, Tanishka Dhariwal, presented the funds to Randhir Jaiswal, the Consul General of India in New York.

Meet 16-Year-Old Indian-American Girl Who Raised USD 10,000 Funds In US For Odisha Train Tragedy Victims

New York: In a noble gesture, a 16-year-old Indian-American girl has raised over $10,000 fund for the victims of the deadly triple train tragedy in Odisha’s Balasore district. The girl, Tanishka Dhariwal, presented the funds to Randhir Jaiswal, the Consul General of India in New York on Friday which will be wired to the PM CARES Fund. Tanishka said she raised the money for the donation from her friends of diverse backgrounds. “I used to be in a position to begin a GoFundMe web page. I reached out to varsities, districts, family and friends and raised over $10,000. Hopefully, this cash will be capable of go and assist the individuals who have been affected deeply by this. I consider slightly goes a good distance and hopefully it is a good begin to it,” Dhariwal informed ANI.

The tragic Balasore train accident killed at least 293 people and over 1000 injured in on June 2 evening, due to a triple train collision near Bahanaga Bazar railway station.

#WATCH | New York, US | 16-year-old Indian American Tanishka Dhariwal raised more than 10,000 dollars, a contribution towards helping those affected by the horrific train accident in Odisha “I got to know about the train tragedy that occurred in Balasore, Odisha. With my… pic.twitter.com/SYERRx6j9g — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023

The donation ceremony was attended by Haridas Kotewala, patron member of RANA (Rajasthan Alliance of North America); Ashok Sancheti, advisor at Jaipur Foot USA; Ravi Jargarh, joint secretary of RANA; and Chandra Sukhwal, a senior member of RANA. Tanishka Dhariwal, accompanied by her dad and mom Nitin and Sapna Dhariwal, was additionally current.

Prem Bhandari, President of RANA and Founding Chair of Jaipur Foot USA has praised the work of the 16-year-old and has said that, “We will hand over this 10,000 dollar cheque to the Indian Consulate which will be wired to the PM CARES Fund.”

“In Tanishka’s heartfelt gesture, it is not concerning the quantity. It is concerning the emotion behind it. This additionally highlights stronger ties which are nonetheless alive amongst U.S.-born Indian youth and their homeland. These connections tackle larger significance in opposition to the backdrop of India’s ongoing pursuit of self-reliance beneath PM Modi,” Prem Bhandari informed ANI.

Bhandari commended India’s self-reliance and its substantial function in worldwide humanitarian help.

Up to now decade, India’s outreach has prolonged to greater than 100 nations, culminating in help exceeding $25 billion.

Particularly noteworthy is India’s steadfast help through the Covid-19 pandemic, because the nation prolonged vital medical help and vaccines by the Vaccine Maitri Programme to over 150 international locations, whereas additionally offering provides to varied different international locations in dire want.

Former RANA president KK Mehta was the primary NRI to generously donate Rs 1 crore on the day PM Narendra Modi introduced the PM CARES Fund, on the peak of the pandemic in India.

Tanishka is a youth member of the Rajasthan Affiliation of North America, generally known as RANA, which is a strong and influential organisation representing non-resident Rajasthanis across the globe. With a mission to unite and empower these hailing from Rajasthan residing exterior India.

After PM CARES Fund was initiated in Delhi on March 28, 2020, it garnered consideration globally, and particularly amongst members of the Indian diaspora the world over.

Tanishka says she’s going to proceed to boost funds for victims of the tragedy in Odisha the place a minimum of 288 folks misplaced their lives after a collision involving three trains. One other 1,200 folks had been significantly injured within the crash.

