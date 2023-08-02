Home

Indian-American Shohini Sinha Appointed FBI’s Special Agent In Charge Salt Lake City

Sinha has most recently served as executive special assistant to the Director at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Joining as an FBI special agent in 2001, Sinha was first assigned to the Milwaukee Field Office.

Indian-American Appointed FBI’s Special Agent In Charge: Shohini Sinha, an Indian-American has been named as the Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Salt Lake City field office in Utah state.

Sinha has most recently served as executive special assistant to the Director at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. She was named to the top post by FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Joining as an FBI special agent in 2001, Sinha was first assigned to the Milwaukee Field Office, where she worked in counterterrorism investigations and also served in temporary assignments at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, the FBI Legal Attache Office in London, and the Baghdad Operations Center.

After being promoted in 2009 to supervisory special agent and transferred to the Counterterrorism Division in Washington, D.C., she served as program manager of Canada-based extraterritorial investigations and facilitated liaison efforts with Washington, D.C.-based Canadian liaison officers.

Serving as assistant legal attache in Ottawa, Canada, in 2012, she worked on counterterrorism matters in collaboration with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

She was selected to serve as the executive special assistant to the Director in 2021.

Prior to her employment with the FBI, Sinha worked as a therapist and later as an administrator for a private, not-for-profit clinic in Lafayette, Indiana.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in mental health counseling from Purdue University in Indiana.

(With IANS inputs)

