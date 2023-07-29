Home

Indian American Vidya Krishnan Named To Girl Scouts Of USA Board

Vidya Krishnan was elected along with other members and office bearers to the board.

Krishnan will be part of the 30-member National Board of Directors. (Image: Ericsson)

Indian American Vidya Krishnan: The largest girl-led organization in the world, Girl Scouts of USA (GSUSA), named Vidya Krishnan “Indian American technology and entrepreneurial leader” to its National Board of Directors for the 2023-2026 triennium.

It was during the organization’s 56th National Council Session (NCS) in Florida that Vidya Krishnan was elected along with other members and office bearers to the board.

In her new role as Indian American technology and entrepreneurial leader, Krishnan will be part of the 30-member National Board of Directors which manages the organization’s governance, legal, and fiduciary responsibilities. In the election, the director of the Ford Foundation’s Office, Noorain Fatima Khan was elected as the National Board president for the triennium.

Krishnan is currently chief learning officer and global head of learning and development at Ericsson, where she oversees a range of assigned tasks including next-generation technology, transformation of employee and customer experience, learning ecosystem, and portfolio creation. She has been with Ericsson for 23 years, joining the company in 1998 as director of wireless engineering and operations. She also heads the Ericsson-Girl Scouts Alliance. Before Ericsson, she was with American Telephone and Telegraph (AT&T) for nearly five years in a technical role, reports newindiaabroad.com.

Indian American Vidya Krishnan is an advocate for uplifting women and working to strengthen their participation in technology. Since 2006, she has volunteered as a coach for Destination Imagination, a global non-profit creative learning organization. She holds a B.S. degree from Princeton University and an M.S. degree from Stanford University in Electrical Engineering.

