Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy Drops Out Of 2024 US Presidential Race
The 38-year-old entrepreneur made the announcement on Tuesday after former US President Donald Trump won the Iowa caucus.
Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has announced that he is dropping out of the 2024 US Presidential race. Ramaswamy, who is known for his work in the biotechnology industry, had previously expressed his intention to run for president as a Democrat. However, he has now decided to withdraw from the race for personal reasons.