Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy Drops Out Of 2024 US Presidential Race

The 38-year-old entrepreneur made the announcement on Tuesday after former US President Donald Trump won the Iowa caucus.

Vivek Ramaswamy said he believes his campaign is gaining momentum in Iowa one day before the Iowa caucuses.

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has announced that he is dropping out of the 2024 US Presidential race. Ramaswamy, who is known for his work in the biotechnology industry, had previously expressed his intention to run for president as a Democrat. However, he has now decided to withdraw from the race for personal reasons.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest US News on India.com.