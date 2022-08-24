New York: A 29-year-old Indian-American female hiker, who got swept away in a flash flood last week at the Zion National Park in the US state of Utah, has been found dead. Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, went missing on August 19 when flash floods swept multiple hikers off their feet, forcing park rangers and officials to launch rescue operations, the CBS News reported on Tuesday.Also Read - US Urges Citizens to Leave Ukraine Immediately Amid Fears of Increasing Russian Attacks

The 29-year-old PhD student at the University of Arizona studying hydrology and atmospheric sciences went hiking with a group at the park in Utah State when the flash flood engulfed them. Park rangers rescued the injured and stranded hikers except for Agnihotri who had separated from the group and when she was reported missing later on Friday, park officials started the search. Her body was found nearly ten miles from where she was last known to have been. Also Read - Atlanta Gunfire: 2 Shot Dead, 1 Wounded In Midtown Neighbourhood

Confirming her death, her brother told CBS network affiliate station KUTV, “She is gone”. Also Read - US And South Korea Commence Biggest Military Drills In Years Amid North Korean Nuclear Threats

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the friends and family of Jetal Agnihotri,” the statement said.

Zion National Park is among the United States’ most visited recreation areas even though it frequently becomes hazardous and is put under flood warnings by the National Weather Service, the report said.

Floods can create danger for experienced hikers and climbers as well as the many novices who have flocked to the park since the pandemic bolstered an outdoor recreation boom.

Despite warnings, flash flooding routinely traps people in the park’s slot canyons, which are as narrow as windows in some spots and hundreds of feet deep, the report said.

(With inputs from agencies)