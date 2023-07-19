Home

News

World

Indian-Americans Appointed To Key Admin Posts By Virginia Governor

Indian-Americans Appointed To Key Admin Posts By Virginia Governor

The board’s responsibilities include overseeing the operations of the health system, as well as providing strategic direction to various medical schools and hospitals.

Governor Youngkin issued a statement last week.

Indian-Americans: Glenn Youngkin, the Virginia Governor, has announced additional key administration and board appointments which include many Indian Americans.

Trending Now

Dr Bimaljit Singh Sandhu, a gastroenterologist at Richmond Gastroenterology Associates, took oath as a board member of the Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Authority. Sandhu, who migrated from Punjab to the USA in 2004, will play a pivotal role in the state’s health education system as a board member.

You may like to read

The board’s responsibilities include overseeing the operations of the health system, as well as providing strategic direction to various medical schools and hospitals.

Galaxy Corporation owner Harshad Barot and President of Heart Care Associates Kamlesh Dave were named to the Virginia Asian Advisory Board, which serves as a formal liaison between the administration and the diverse and rapidly growing Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities in the Commonwealth.

Barot and Dave, in their new roles, will advise the Governor on ways to improve economic and cultural links between the Commonwealth and Asian nations.

Professor and Director of George Mason University Padmanabhan Seshaiyer and President of Pooja Group Kunal Kumar were named to the Virginia Board of Workforce Development, which acts as the principal advisor to the Governor and provides strategic leadership to the state regarding the workforce development system and its efforts to create a strong workforce aligned with employer needs.

“I am thankful for these appointees’ service to our Commonwealth as we continue to make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family,” Governor Youngkin said in a statement released last week.

“Their critical work will provide essential help as we move into my administration’s day two agenda,” he added.

(With IANS inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES