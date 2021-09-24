Washington: A large number of Indian-Americans have gathered outside the White House on Friday ahead of the arrival of PM Narendra Modi. As per the schedule, PM Modi will have a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden today. He will later participate in the first-in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit.Also Read - Unique Gifts From PM Modi to US VP Kamala Harris And Quad Leaders: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Giving further details, the White House earlier had said that President Joe Biden is looking forward to his first bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during which they are expected to discuss a wide range of priority issues, including combating COVID-19 and climate change, economic cooperation as well as Afghanistan. Also Read - From Chess Set to Buddha Statue: PM Modi Gave These Unique Gifts to Kamala Harris, Quad Leaders. SEE PICS

Also Read - Joe Biden to Host PM Modi For First Ever In-Person Quad Summit: Here's What to Expect

While the two leaders have met earlier when Biden was the Vice President of the country, this is for the first time that Biden will be meeting Modi after he became the 46th president of the US in January.

After Biden’s inauguration, the two leaders have spoken over the phone multiple times and have attended a few virtual summits, including that of the Quad in March hosted by the US president.

In his departure statement on Wednesday, PM Modi said that during his visit, he will review the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Ahead of the visit, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said Modi and Biden, in their meeting, are expected to focus on further bolstering bilateral trade and investment ties, strengthening defence and security collaboration and boosting the strategic clean energy partnership.

Joe Biden and PM Modi are likely to be joined by their senior officials, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, National Security Advisor Ajit K Doval, and India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.