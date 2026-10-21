Indian and Pakistani men join hands in Canada to defraud banks using AI-generated fake identities

3 Pakistani men and 4 Indian men living in Canada are accused of using AI-generated passports and photographs to create fake identities and defraud Canadian banks.

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Indian and Pakistani men join hands in Canada to defraud banks using AI-generated fake identities | Image: AI, X

4 Indians In Canada, 3 Pakistanis Duped Banks With AI Identities: A unique cyberfraud case has emerged from Canada, where 3 Pakistanis allegedly joined hands with 4 Indians to defraud banks using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated passports and photographs. Pakistan-based gang members allegedly opened bank accounts using fake identities, while Indian members, who were living in Canada, received credit cards. The gang members then used these cards up to their credit limits before discarding them, before the banks could detect the fraud, according to Pakistan’s Ministry of Cyber Affairs.

Lahore Arrests Exposed AI Banking Fraud

The cross-border racket was busted on October 19, when Pakistan’s National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) nabbed some men in Lahore. Disclosing the network, Additional Director Atif Ameer said that investigators had been tracking the gang’s activities for months. The case also raised questions about digital banking verification systems.

Seven Suspects Arrested

Gang members based in Pakistan were identified as Subhan Butt, Gulrez Butt and Muhammad Noman. Indian gang members, based in Canada, were identified as Deep Singh, Parjeet Singh, Harpreet Singh and Gurleen Singh.

As per NCCIA, all seven gang members operated a synthetic identity fraud network. They used to combine genuine personal information with fabricated details to create entirely new identities.

Atif Ameer said that the Canada based Indians gang members allegedly used AI to make fake passports and photographs and sent them to their Pakistani accomplices. The Pakistani members then opened accounts in major Canadian banks using these fake documents. The gang carried out the entire process remotely.

Graphical Representation

Suspects Used Anti-Detect Browsers to Bypass Verification

To clear banks’ online identity verification, suspects used Dolphin Anty, an anti-detect browser, to mask device and browser information.

Following the verification, the banks activated the accounts. Then gang members apply for credit cards. These credit cards were delivered to the gang members in Canada.

The Indian gang members in Canada allegedly exhausted the credit limits of the cards and smartly discarded them. Banks found out about the fraud while tracing the losses.

Pak Investigators Busted The Racket

NCCIA had nabbed three suspects in connection with fake Canadian identity documents and online fraud. Four mobile phones, four laptops and printed copies of fake Canadian passports were recovered during the raids. NCCIA conducted four operations in Lahore, in which 10 suspects were arrested over different online fraud allegations.

Investigators are now examining the seized devices to establish the racket’s link to the financial fraud.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.