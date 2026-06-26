Indian Army on way to help Venezuela as India announces Operation Amistad for earthquake-hit country

Following Thursday’s devastating earthquake in northern Venezuela, India has dispatched a 41-person specialized Indian Army medical contingent to provide urgent emergency care, trauma management and life-saving surgical support.

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Indian Army on way to help Venezuela (Image- IANS)

Venezuela earthquake: In a swift response to the devastating earthquake that struck northern Venezuela on Thursday, India has dispatched a specialised Indian Army medical contingent to provide urgent humanitarian relief. Moving rapidly to aid the disaster-struck nation, the multi-disciplinary team is geared towards offering critical, on-the-ground support. The deployment underscores India’s commitment to global disaster response, ensuring that vital resources reach the heavily affected regions to assist local authorities in managing the massive humanitarian crisis.

How is India planning to help Venezuela?

The dispatched contingent comprises 41 highly trained personnel, including nine dedicated medical officers. The team is fully equipped to deliver emergency medical care, advanced trauma management, and life-saving surgical support. In addition to these critical services, the contingent will provide essential healthcare infrastructure and medical supplies to handle the complex medical emergencies arising in the aftermath of the earthquake.

“The medical team from 60 Para Field Hospital departed in the afternoon of June 26 from Hindon Air Force Station and is currently en route to Venezuela aboard two Indian Air Force aircraft,” a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said. The aircraft being used are C-17 Globemasters of the Indian Air Force.

Also read: Panic, Chaos, Destruction: People seen rushing for shelter after Venezuela hit by two deadly earthquakes 39 seconds apart; Watch video here

The team is carrying nearly six tonnes of medical stores and humanitarian relief supplies provided by the Ministry of External Affairs. In addition, one of the two aircraft is transporting a BHISHM Cube (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita & Maitri) under India’s Aarogya Maitri Project.

What is BHISHM Cube (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita & Maitri)?

The BHISHM Cube is a state-of-the-art, indigenous, rapidly deployable modular medical facility designed specifically for disaster and humanitarian response.

Comprising compact, self-contained medical modules, it can be quickly assembled into a fully functional field hospital capable of delivering advanced trauma care, emergency surgeries, intensive care support and essential medical treatment for up to 200 patients.

Also read: Venezuela Earthquake: PM Modi extends heartfelt condolences to people of Venezuela, says ‘India stands ready to extend all possible assistance’

Equipped with portable ventilators, patient monitors, diagnostic equipment, surgical instruments, power generation and oxygen support systems, the BHISHM Cube significantly enhances India’s capability to provide swift and effective medical assistance during humanitarian crises anywhere in the world.

“The dispatch of the medical contingent under Operation Amistad reflects India’s enduring commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and its readiness to extend timely support to friendly nations in times of crisis,” the spokesperson said.

(With inputs from agencies)