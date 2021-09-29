Kabul: The Indian World Forum (IWF) said that Indian businessman named Bansri Lal Arendeh, who had been allegedly abducted on 14t September at gunpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan, has been released on Wednesday. This was announced by Indian World Forum President Puneet Singh Chandhok.Also Read - Home Ministry Writes To States, UTs On Covid Appropriate Behaviour Ahead of Festival Season | Details Here

It must be noted that Bansri Lal Arendeh, who belongs to Hindu Khost community of Afghanistan, was allegedly abducted at gunpoint from Kabul. Also Read - Came To Vacate Kapurthala House, Will Not Meet Any Political Leader: Amarinder After Reaching Delhi

As per updates, Arendeh, whose family lives in Faridabad, was a businessman dealing with pharmaceutical products in Afghanistan for last two decades and he along with staff was going towards his shop in Kabul when the incident took place. Also Read - Is Amarinder Singh Joining BJP? His Scheduled Delhi Visit Today Sets Media Abuzz

Indian World Forum (IWF) President Puneet Singh Chandhok says that Indian businessman, Bansri Lal Arendeh, who had been allegedly abducted on 14th September at gunpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan has been released today. — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

As per a report by Times of India, the incident took place under limits of Police District (PD) 11 of Kabul and the Kabul local police had registered a case of abduction of Arendeh and started the investigation.

That time, the IWF had highlighted the matter with the Indian government and sought the intervention of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to assist the family at the highest level.

Talking about Arendeh, Chandhok had said that the man’s family lives in India and he is an Indian national doing business and keeps traveling to Afghanistan for work.