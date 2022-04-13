Beijing: Taking preventive measures amid rising cases of coronavirus, the Indian Consulate in Shanghai on Wednesday announced the suspension of in-person consular services as the city with 26 million people is battling COVID cases, putting the country’s dynamic zero-case policy to the test.Also Read - Delhi Reports 299 COVID Cases In 24 Hours, Witnesses 50% Increase Since Tuesday

In a notice, the Consulate said that the Indian citizens in Eastern China Region may apply at the Embassy of India, Beijing for availing urgent consular services.

"As the City of Shanghai continues to remain sealed and controlled in different degrees by the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, the Consulate General of India will remain inaccessible and will not be in a position to provide consular services in person," the notice posted on the Mission's official website stated.

The Consulate said during the period, the office will remain operational in remote mode and may be reached for any consular emergency, providing the mobile and phone numbers to contact the staff.

The Consulate’s notice came as Shanghai, China’s biggest city, continues to reel under the massive spread of the Omicron variant, prompting officials to continue the lockdown.

Earlier in the day, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said Shanghai city has reported 1,189 positive and 25,141 new asymptomatic cases, a consecutive 11th day record high cases with the number of infections once again crossing 26,000, putting extreme pressure on the city’s health system.

China’s other provinces too have reported an increasing number of cases. Jilin province reported 233 cases, followed by 22 in Guangdong, 14 in Hainan and 12 in Zhejiang, it said.

Shanghai is trying to contain the spread of the coronavirus cases, mostly that of the Omicron variant, by imposing strict lockdown from March 28 and mass testing.