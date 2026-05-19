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Indian diplomats body found in Indian High Commission office in Chittagong, Bangladesh under suspicious circumstances, police case registered

Indian diplomat’s body found in Indian High Commission office in Chittagong, Bangladesh under suspicious circumstances, police case registered

Following the incident, security has been heightened around the Indian High Commission as a precautionary measure.

(File)

New Delhi: An Indian diplomat posted at the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh has died under suspicious circumstances. His body was recovered from the Indian High Commission office located in Chittagong. The deceased Indian diplomat was serving as a Security Protocol Officer at the Indian Mission in Chittagong. He has been identified as a 35-year-old Narendra. His father’s name is reported to be Ram Niwas, a resident of Haryana.

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Chittagong Police Confirm Death

Chittagong Metropolitan Police Commissioner Hasan Mohammad Shaukat Ali told The Daily Star that Narendra was employed at the office as a Security Protocol Officer. According to the CMP Commissioner, embassy officials initially received no response from Narendra’s room, following which they alerted the police.

Body Sent to Mortuary

After preparing an investigation report, the body was sent to the mortuary at Chittagong Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination. He stated that the investigation revealed no signs of external foul play; however, the exact cause of death will only be determined after the post-mortem report is received.

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Case of Unnatural Death Registered

CMP Deputy Commissioner (North Zone) Amirul Islam told The Daily Star that a case of unnatural death would be registered in connection with this incident, and following the post-mortem, the body would be handed over to officials from the Assistant High Commission of India.

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Indian High Commission Issues No Statement

As of now, no official statement regarding this incident has been issued by the Indian High Commission. According to media reports, Indian officials remain in constant contact with the Bangladeshi administration and police to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Following the incident, security has been heightened around the Indian High Commission as a precautionary measure. Investigating agencies are currently engaged in collecting evidence from the staff dormitory and the surrounding area. Amirul Islam, Deputy Commissioner of the Chittagong Metropolitan Police, stated that since the case involves a foreign embassy, ​​the police are sharing only limited information. He added that the Indian Mission could be contacted for further details.

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