Why did India slip to the World’s 6th-largest economy despite impressive GDP growth of 7.8 percent? | Explained

ndia's GDP ranking is based on nominal GDP converted into US dollars. Therefore, a weaker rupee can reduce the dollar value of the economy even when the country’s real GDP is growing.

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New Delhi: China’s state-run newspaper Global Times has recently published a report on India’s 7.8 percent GDP growth rate. The report said that why India’s global economic ranking is declining at a time when the country is growing so rapidly. The newspaper said that India’s economy presents an interesting paradox. GDP grew by 7.8 percent year-on-year in the April–June quarter, which is quite impressive by global standards. Yet the country has slipped to sixth place among the world’s major economies, while its GDP is estimated to reach around USD 3.92 trillion in the 2025–26 financial year.

The report asked whether India’s economic growth rate is slowing down. Global Times explained that the apparent contradiction between a high GDP growth rate and a lower global ranking can, to some extent, be explained by how the size of an economy is measured.

7.8% growth. Strong numbers. Even stronger confidence. pic.twitter.com/ZVPpnAXrVU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2026

The report noted that the 7.8 percent figure reflects real GDP growth, whereas global economic rankings are based on nominal GDP measured in US dollars. Nominal GDP is affected by fluctuations in the value of the Indian rupee against the US dollar.

Reason why India’s ranking slipped despite 7.8 percent growth:

As per the Global Times, Fortune India had reported in August that India’s Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, citing the IMF’s April 2026 World Economic Outlook, said that India’s nominal GDP would be around USD 3.92 trillion in the 2025–26 financial year. This will make India the world’s sixth-largest economy.

A lower ranking may be disappointing to some people in India, but it does not mean that the economy is slowing down. India’s GDP ranking is based on nominal GDP converted into US dollars. Therefore, a weaker rupee can reduce the dollar value of the economy even when the country’s real GDP is growing.

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It wrote that an official statement in December 2025 said India had overtaken Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy and was projected to surpass Germany to become the third-largest economy by 2030. The fall in the rupee has affected India’s dollar-based ranking. However, with real GDP growing by 7.8 percent, the country’s underlying economic expansion remains strong.

The Global Times wrote that whether India ranks fourth or sixth, one thing is clear: as its economy grows, its ties with the global economy are becoming deeper and broader. This is increasing India’s importance in the global economy, while at the same time making its own growth more dependent on access to international markets, investment, and supply chains. This relationship works both ways, and short-term factors such as fluctuations in exchange rates are unlikely to bring about any major change in it.