‘Avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel’: Indian Embassy in Israel issues fresh advisory to citizens amid escalating tensions in West Asia

Indian nationals are urged to remain close to designated shelters and identify the nearest protected spaces around their homes and workplaces.

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Smoke rises over Tehran following reported Israeli airstrikes targeting sites in the Iranian capital. (Photo/Reuters)

Jerusalem: The Indian Embassy in Israel on Monday issued a detailed travel advisory for Indian nationals residing in the country. The latest movement comes after a sharp escalation in West Asia, with Israel and Iran trading fire on Monday, their war’s 100th day, putting its already fragile truce in serious jeopardy and threatening to reignite all-out regional war.

What has the Embassy advised Indian nationals living in Israel?

Sharing a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Israel said, “In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times.”

Read more: India issues travel advisory for nationals in Mali amid security developments

As per the advisory, the embassy asked Indian citizens to stay informed through official channels and directed them to access updated safety instructions through the Home Front Command’s website (http://oref.org.il/eng). Moreover, the embassy also urged the Indian nationals to remain close to designated shelters and identify the nearest protected spaces around their homes and workplaces.

“Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. Updated instructions may be accessed at: http://oref.org.il/eng . 4. All Indian nationals should remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarize themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work,” the Embassy stated.