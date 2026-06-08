‘Avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel’: Indian Embassy in Israel issues fresh advisory to citizens amid escalating tensions in West Asia

Jerusalem: The Indian Embassy in Israel on Monday issued a detailed travel advisory for Indian nationals residing in the country. The latest movement comes after a sharp escalation in West Asia, with Israel and Iran trading fire on Monday, their war’s 100th day, putting its already fragile truce in serious jeopardy and threatening to reignite all-out regional war.
What has the Embassy advised Indian nationals living in Israel?
Sharing a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Israel said, “In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times.”
As per the advisory, the embassy asked Indian citizens to stay informed through official channels and directed them to access updated safety instructions through the Home Front Command’s website (http://oref.org.il/eng). Moreover, the embassy also urged the Indian nationals to remain close to designated shelters and identify the nearest protected spaces around their homes and workplaces.
“Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. Updated instructions may be accessed at: http://oref.org.il/eng . 4. All Indian nationals should remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarize themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work,” the Embassy stated.
In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times.
Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command.
Updated instructions may be accessed at: oref.org.il/eng.
All Indian nationals should remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarize themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work.
Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice.
Citizens are encouraged to monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts regularly.
In case of any emergency, Indian nationals may contact the Embassy of India, Tel Aviv, through the 24×7 helpline: Telephone: +972-54-7520711; +972-54-2428378 E-mail: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in
The Embassy remains closely engaged with the relevant authorities and will continue to issue updates as necessary.