‘Refrain from circulating videos’: Indian embassy warns nationals in Saudi Arabia

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Thursday advised its nationals against spreading baseless videos and remaining vigilant amid the Houthi attack on the Riyadh airport.

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Indian Embassy has issued an advisory for its nationals in Riyadh. Representational image

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh has issued an advisory for its nationals living in the area. They advised Indian nationals to stay vigilant and indoors while following instructions.

“In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors as necessary, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels,” the embassy said in its advisory.

Embassy of India in Riyadh Issues Advisory to Indian Nationals Residing in Saudi Arabia to Remain Alert and Vigilant ➡️In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain alert and vigilant, stay Indoors as necessary, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels. ➡️Indian nationals are strongly advised to refrain from circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events. ➡️The Embassy of India, Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah and its outsourced services through VFS, are continuing to function normally and will issue updates and advisories as and when necessary. ➡️The 24×7 helpline of Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) remains available on toll-free No: 8002471234. ➡️The Indian community may follow the official social media handles of the Embassy for updates: @IndianEmbRiyadh — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 8, 2026

The embassy has also strongly advised Indian nationals to refrain from circulating or reposting “any videos or news related to the ongoing events.”

The Embassy of India in Riyadh, the Consulate in Jeddah and their outsourced services provider VFS will continue to function normally, according to the advisory. The embassy said it would issue further updates and advisories “as and when necessary”.

Indian airlines cancel, divert flights after Houthis attack airport

Air India and budget carriers IndiGo and Air India Express on Thursday cancelled their flights to Riyadh until October 10, the airlines said, citing the security situation. The affected passengers, the airlines said, will get a full refund.

Iran-backed Houthis have repeatedly claimed attacks against Saudi airports, military and oil facilities in recent days. Early Thursday, the rebels warned global airlines “for the last time” about the potential consequences of operating in Saudi airspace, which it called a theater for its military operations.

“In view of the evolving situation in the region, we have cancelled flights to and from Riyadh until October 10. Affected guests are being offered complimentary rescheduling or a full refund on cancellation. We continue to monitor the situation closely,” an Air India Express spokesperson said.