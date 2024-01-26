Indian Embassy In Riyadh Lit In Tricolour To Celebrate India’s 75th Republic Day

On the eve of the 75th Republic Day, the Embassy is lit in tricolour, the embassy wrote on X on Thursday

Riyadh: To celebrate India’s 75th Republic Day, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has been lit up in tricolour. “On the eve of the 75th Republic Day, the Embassy is lit in tricolour,” the embassy wrote on X on Thursday. Apart from Riyadh, the Indian Embassy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, also organised a photo exhibition on the making of the Constitution of India. The exhibition was displayed at Alisher Navoi National Library, Tashkent.

During the exhibition, Indian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Manish Prabhat presented a copy of the Constitution of India in the Uzbek language to the Director of Library Umida Teshabayeva. Students from Shastri School, Tashkent recited Indian songs and Hindi poetry.

On the eve of the 75th Republic Day, the Embassy is lit in tricolour. #RepublicDayIndia @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/FbiPoGw0Ob — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) January 25, 2024

“Amb @manishprabhat06 presented a copy of the Constitution of India in Uzbek language to Director of Library Umida Teshabayeva. Students from Shastri School, Tashkent recited Indian songs and Hindi poetry,” the embassy wrote on ‘X’.

India is meanwhile gearing up for a momentous platinum celebration of the country’s Republic Day with an enthralling showcase of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic ‘Kartavya Path’ in the national capital.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country in the grand celebrations in its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country’s independence.

Viksit Bharat’s rich cultural diversity, the ‘Aatmanirbhar’ military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest.

For the first time ever, an all-women Tri-Service contingent is marching down the Kartavya Path. Women pilots will also enthral the audience during the Indian Air Force’s fly-past, representing Nari Shakti (women power).

The contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will also consist of only women personnel.

The parade will be heralded by over 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade would commence with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc., to be played by the women artists.

The ceremonial event will witness the classic display of the nation’s defence forces with an exhilarating display of mighty cavalcades comprising of mechanised columns, state of the art equipment, marches of contingents and a display of varied culture and unity in diversity of the nation.

Based on the twin themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka’, this year’s parade will witness the participation of around 13,000 special guests, an initiative which will provide an opportunity to people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage ‘Jan Bhagidari’ in this national festival.

The Republic Day parade will commence at 10.30 am and run for a duration of approximately 90 minutes.

The ceremony will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

Thereafter, Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

After this President Murmu and her French counterpart Macron will be escorted by the President’s Bodyguard, the senior most Regiment of the Indian Army. This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment which has completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.

The two Presidents will arrive in the ‘traditional buggy’, a practice which is making a comeback after a gap of 40 years, the Defence Ministry said.

The National Flag will be unfurled, followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.