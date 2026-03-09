Home

India issues advisory for citizens amid US-Iran war, urges Indians to...; helpline numbers inside

The Indian Embassy has issued a fresh advisory for its nationals in Iran. The Embassy has also provided the helpline numbers to establish contact. Scroll down to read details.

Indian Embassy in Tehran issues advisory for citizens amid US-Iran war

Iran-US Conflict: As the tensions in the Middle East continue to rise, the Embassy of India in Iran has issued an advisory for Indian citizens. The embassy has asked the citizens to be careful and not approach the points of land borders for leaving the country without coordinating with the Indian Embassy. The advisory was issued in the evening hours on March 9, i.e., Monday. It comes after the rising tensions between many Gulf countries. You can read the official advisory from the Indian Embassy in Tehran here.

Avoid travel to land borders

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has urged Indian nationals to avoid travelling to the land borders in the country for exiting and stated that they must contact the Indian Embassy for the same. The officials of the embassy have warned that the movement should only be done as and when they coordinate with the concerned embassy officials.

Difficulty of assistance

The Indian Embassy has also issued a warning to the Indian citizens in Iran, hinting at the difficulty of assistance if they choose to vacate the country without coordinating with the embassy members in Tehran. The advisory further included that the citizens must travel with extreme caution and must stay in contact with the officials in the Indian embassy in Tehran before attempting cross-border movements.

Emergency Helpline for Indians in Iran

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has also issued the official contact details so that Indian nationals can seek relevant guidance, support, and assistance. The emergency helpline numbers are mentioned below.

+98 9128109115

+98 9128109102

+98 9128109109

+98 9932179359

Alongside, the embassy has shared an email for the same: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

Advisory for Indian citizens in Iran

What’s happening in Iran?

The conflict began when the United States and Israel attacked Iran for finalising a nuclear deal. The Trump-led US gave a deadline of 10 days to Iran, and when the latter didn’t comply, it launched an attack on Iran along with Israel.

Iran launched retaliatory strikes by attacking the military bases of the United States in many countries, such as Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain. The war is getting rapidly intensive, and many Gulf countries have become a part of it.

The situation has prompted the Indian embassy to share the necessary helpline numbers and urge the Indian citizens in Tehran to stay safe and avoid movement outside the country without proper coordination.

