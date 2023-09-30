Indian Envoy To UK Denied Entry In Glasgow Gurudwara By Khalistani Activists Amid Row With Canada; Video Surfaces

New Delhi: Amid diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Khalistani activists Friday stopped the Indian high commissioner to the United Kingdom from

New Delhi: Amid diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Khalistani activists Friday stopped the Indian high commissioner to the United Kingdom from entering a gurudwara in Scotland. According to a purported video posted on the Instagram channel of ‘Sikh Youth UK’, a man, reportedly a pro-Khalistani activist, was seen blocking Doraiswami from entering the Glasgow gurdwara on Albert Drive. The video further shows a few Khalistani activists trying to gang up on the high commissioner’s car before he had to eventually leave.

Trending Now

According to a media report, Doraiswami had a meeting planned with the gurdwara committee of the Glasgow Gurdwara. “A few people turned up and told him he was not welcome and he left. There was a slight confrontation. I don’t think the Gurdwara committee is too happy about what happened. But Indian officials are not welcome in any gurdwara in the UK,” a Khalistani activist as saying by TOI.

You may like to read

“We are fed up with the UK-India collusion. The recent tensions since the Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing have led to British Sikhs being targeted. This is to do with Avtar Singh Khanda and Jagtar Singh Johal too.”

WATCH VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sikh Youth UK (@sikhyouthuk)

The incident comes months after the Indian High Commission in London was attacked by pro-Khalistani forces. The United Kingdom has assured of necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the Indian High Commission in London and its staff.

“Let me be very clear about this. This is not an Indian problem in the UK. Whenever there is radicalisation in the UK of UK citizens, this is a British problem. And so any attempt to radicalise any UK citizen in any direction will be dealt with by the British government,” British Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said.

Reacting to the incident BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “I strongly condemn this (that Vikram Doraiswami was allegedly stopped from entering a gurdwara in Scotland). Anyone from any religion or community can come here (gurdwara). We are not that religion that believes in violence instead we are among those who are saviours of humanity. Sikhs are the saviours. PM Modi has praised the work of our community. Sikhs are represented everywhere in the world. The safest place for the Sikhs in the world is in India….”

#WATCH | On Vikram Doraiswami, Indian High Commissioner to UK, allegedly stopped from entering a gurdwara in Scotland, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa says, “I strongly condemn this (that Vikram Doraiswami was allegedly stopped from entering a gurdwara in Scotland)… Anyone… pic.twitter.com/Wdv5UsARgP — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2023

The row between New Delhi and Ottawa erupted after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on September 18 alleged the “potential” involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar’s killing in June.

India strongly rejected the allegations as “absurd” and “motivated” and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa’s expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES