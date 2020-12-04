Dubai: A 51-year-old Indian expat in Dubai has won a whopping over USD 3 million in a raffle draw, according to a media report. Also Read - What Luck! Detroit Man Wins $2 Million After Accidentally Buying An Extra Lottery Ticket

George Jacobs, a medical equipment salesperson, was announced the winner in the Big Ticket draw held in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, the Khaleej Times reported.

Jacobs, who lives in Dubai with his wife, daughter and son, said that the lucky draw has come as huge blessing as he was suffering from financial difficulties.

“Congratulations to George Jacob, from India, with winning ticket no. 069402. He won AED (United Arab Emirates Dirham) 12 Million in The Dream 12 Million series 222,” the organisers said in a Facebook post.

Jacobs had bought the ticket on November 30.