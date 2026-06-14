Indian-flagged vessel involved in incident off Oman; Rescue teams hunt for 14 crew

The Indian Embassy in Oman has stated that it has learned of an incident involving the Indian-flagged mechanized sailing vessel Virat 1 off the coast of Oman and that search and rescue operations are currently underway in coordination with Omani authorities.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/indian-flagged-vessel-virat-1-involved-in-incident-off-oman-rescue-operations-underway-strait-of-hormuz-us-navy-8446356/ Copy

The US Navy also coordinated surface assistance from a nearby merchant vessel, MV Jabal Ali 9, a St Kitts and Nevis-flagged ship. Representational image

The Indian Embassy in Oman has stated that it has learned of an incident involving the Indian-flagged mechanized sailing vessel Virat 1 off the coast of Oman and that search and rescue operations are currently underway in coordination with Omani authorities. The distress situation unfolded approximately 80 nautical miles east of Ras Al Hadd, Oman, on the morning of June 14.

Upon receiving information that the vessel was in danger, the US Navy alerted shore authorities to launch the emergency response, according to sources. In a swift rescue manoeuvre, a US Navy P-8 maritime patrol aircraft responded to the crisis by dropping a life raft near the vessel and monitoring the evacuation of those onboard.

The Mission has learnt of an incident involving an Indian Flagged Mechanised Sailing Vessel Virat 1, off the coast of Oman, reportedly embarked with 14 Indian crew. Search and Rescue is being coordinated with the Omani authorities and vessels in vicinity of the incident. — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 14, 2026

The US Navy also coordinated surface assistance from a nearby merchant vessel, MV Jabal Ali 9, a St Kitts and Nevis-flagged ship. Following these measures, the crew members embarked onto the life raft after the dhow reportedly started sinking. Sources stated that the exact cause behind the sudden sinking of the dhow was not immediately known.

Indian Embassy confirms ‘incident’ near Oman

Confirming the ongoing developments on the ground, the Embassy of India in Muscat stated on Sunday, “The Mission has learnt of an incident involving an Indian Flagged Mechanised Sailing Vessel Virat 1, off the coast of Oman, reportedly embarked with 14 Indian crew. Search and Rescue is being coordinated with the Omani authorities and vessels in vicinity of the incident.”

The incident occurred in a maritime corridor that has gained heightened strategic importance lately due to escalating friction surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, which remains one of the world’s most vital naval chokepoints. The successful emergency rescue comes at a juncture when commercial shipping lanes and international maritime operations near Oman and the broader Strait of Hormuz continue to encounter persistent disruptions linked to the wider conflict in the Middle East.

With inputs from ANI