Indian girl was also brutalised by Jeffrey Epstein; US Justice Department searching for her

According to a report published in 'The Sunday Guardian', an email was written six years ago, which revealed that sex offender Epstein also victimized an Indian girl.

New Delhi: The files of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have caused a worldwide uproar. Shocking details are emerging one after another. Now, a revelation has emerged that relates to India. This revelation mentions a girl who was also victimised by Jeffrey Epstein. This information was provided by the US Department of Justice.

Email written 6 years ago

According to a report published in ‘The Sunday Guardian’, an email was written six years ago, which revealed that sex offender Epstein also victimized an Indian girl. Now, Justice Department officials are searching for that girl to seek compensation. No information related to the girl has been revealed and the email has been concealed for privacy reasons.

US Department of Justice offers compensation and mental health assistance

This email was written on January 13, 2020. In the email, Brittany Henderson, an attorney representing Edward Pottinger LLC, who is representing the victim, emails US authorities, stating that some victims are seeking therapy. This email also mentions a girl. Describing the victim, she writes that she is currently in India. “Can the US administration provide any assistance? Can she receive six free therapy sessions?” She also stated that she would like to know if this service is available to her in India. In response to this email, the US Department of Justice has offered compensation and mental health assistance to the girl.

In the US, this facility is provided under the New York Office of Victim Services. It also has an Emergency Victim Assistance Fund. US authorities are now gathering information about the girl.

What is the Epstein File?

In fact, the Epstein Files are a trove of documents that reveal the dark world of sexual crimes in the US. It contains documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, the American financier, a high-profile figure, and convicted child sex offender. These include a collection of emails, flight logs, photographs, and videos. It details investigations into Epstein’s abuse, human trafficking, and connections with powerful individuals.

In 2025, the US Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed by President Donald Trump. Some files were released but were later redacted. Subsequently, a related file was released in January 2026. It contains 3 million pages, 2,000 videos, and 180,000 photographs. The US Department of Justice is releasing these files.

