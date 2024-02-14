Indian IT Couple From Kerala, Their Twins Found Dead In USD 2 Million California Home, Probe Underway

An Indian-origin family from Kerala, has been tragically found dead at their home in San Mateo County, California, in what appears to be a case of murder-suicide. The family members have been identifi

An Indian-origin family from Kerala, has been tragically found dead at their home in San Mateo County, California, in what appears to be a case of murder-suicide. The family members have been identified as Anand Sujith Henry, 42, his wife Alice Priyanka, 40, and their 4-year-old twin children Noah and Neithan. According to the San Mateo Police Department, two of the victims suffered fatal gunshot wounds, while the cause of death for the other two remains undetermined. The police arrived at the scene after receiving a distress call and found no signs of forced entry into the house. They entered through an unlocked window and discovered the lifeless bodies of the family members.

Anand and Alice, both Indian-Americans, were highly educated professionals. Anand worked as a software engineer, while Alice served as a senior analyst. They had moved to San Mateo County two years ago, seeking better opportunities and a brighter future for their children. The couple had purchased their house in 2020 for $2.1 million, as per records.

The police found a 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine in the bathroom, adding to the evidence of a possible murder-suicide scenario. However, they have not ruled out other possibilities and are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading to this tragic event. “Based on the information we have at this time, this appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public as we are confident the person responsible was located within the home,” the San Mateo police department said in a statement.

SMPD is conducting a death investigation on the 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas. Traffic is currently closed N/B Alameda de las Pulgas at 42nd Av, S/B Alameda de las Pulgas at Fernwood St, and W/B 41st Ave to Kelton Ct. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/ln5YNk2pRX pic.twitter.com/Gr9xlXhYP9 — San Mateo Police Department (@SanMateoPD) February 12, 2024

The Indian consulate in San Francisco is in contact with the local authorities and providing assistance to the family’s next of kin. They are also coordinating with the Indian community organizations to offer support and counseling services to those affected by this tragedy.

About Anand Henry and Alice Priyanka

Both Henry and Priyanka were alumni of TKM Engineering College in Kollam, Kerala. While Henry was a mechanical engineering graduate, Priyanka was a civil engineering graduate, according to The New Indian Express. They were residing in San Mateo County for the past nine years, and worked as software engineers for an IT company.

According to Henry’s LinkedIn profile, he also attended Carnegie Mellon University and Singapore Management University. His bio says he was the co-founder of Logits, and adds, “Formerly Google, Meta, Salesforce, CMU.” Henry wasthe son of the former principal of Kollam Fathima Mata National College, Henry Gorge.

Similar incident

The case bears an eerie resemblance to a recent case where a wealthy Indian-origin couple and their teenage daughter were found dead in their $5 million mansion in Massachusetts.

The case bears an eerie resemblance to a recent case where a wealthy Indian-origin couple and their teenage daughter were found dead in their $5 million mansion in Massachusetts.