Indian man dies in multi-vehicle crash in New York after car hits deer on highway

A 25-year-old Indian man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in New York after his car hit a deer on a highway on November 18. The accident occurred just a week after he secured a job.

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Indian man dies in multi-vehicle crash in New York after car hits deer on highway | image; x

New York Crash: In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old Indian man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in the United States after his car hit a deer on a highway. The incident took place in New York. The mishap took place a week after Eeramalla Sai Teja secured a job. He hailed from Telangana’s Nalgonda district. Teja went to New York for higher studies and was living in Utica. The New York State Police informed that the mishap occurred on November 18 at around 6:34 pm.

What exactly happened?

On November 18, Teja was driving the vehicle on Interstate 90 eastbound near Canajoharie when a wild deer suddenly crossed the highway. The vehicle hit the animal and lost control, becoming disabled in a traffic lane. Teja is survived by his parents, Eeramalla Prasad and Srikanya.

Moments later, a cargo van approached from behind and hit his stationary car. The collision triggered a chain crash. Teja suffered severe injuries in the crash and was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Key highlights

A 25-year-old Indian man died in a multi-vehicle crash in New York after his car hit a deer.

Eeramalla Sai Teja hailed from Telangana’s Nalgonda district.

The accident occurred on November 18 on Interstate 90 eastbound near Canajoharie.

A cargo van hit Teja’s car, triggering a chain collision.

Teja was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Teja had secured a job a week before the accident. His family is awaiting the repatriation of the mortal remains.

Passengers sustained injuries

A man travelling in Teja’s vehicle also suffered injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center. His condition is currently critical. A passenger in the cargo van also suffered injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Family awaits repatriation of mortal remains

Teja’s sudden demise has left his family devastated. He had secured the job shortly after completing his higher studies. The New York State Police have formed a team that is investigating the accident.

Efforts are underway to repatriate Sai Teja’s mortal remains to Telangana for the last rites.