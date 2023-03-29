Home

Indian Man In UAE Kills Wife, Two Children, Jumps To Death From High-Rise

Dubai: The Sharjah Police said that an Indian national killed his wife and two children, aged 4 and 8 following which he jumped to death from the 11th floor of his apartment in Al Buhairah.

Police told Gulf News that they immediately rushed paramedics to the site after they were alerted to the incident at 5.45 pm (local time) on Tuesday.

Investigating officers recovered a note from the man’s body which said that he killed his wife and two children and asked them to shift their bodies from upstairs.

From the hospital, the bodies were taken to the forensic laboratory for autopsy procedures.

The man succumbed to his injuries.

Police did not reveal any further details saying that an investigation is underway.

The family has been living in the building for the past six months.

According to estimates, close to 3,860,000 Indian expatriates are living in the UAE, which makes up for over 38 per cent of the total population of the Emirates.

(With IANS inputs)

