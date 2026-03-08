  • Home
New Delhi: In a suspected missile attack in Saudi Arabia’s Al Kharj governorate, south of Riyadh, at least two people, including an Indian national, were killed, and 12 were injured. This news was shared by Saudi civil defence on Sunday, 08 March 2026, as Iran continues to launch missiles and drones at its Gulf neighbours.

“The strike resulted in the deaths of two individuals of Indian and Bangladeshi nationalities, injuries to (12) Bangladeshi residents, and material damage,” the Civil Defence Ministry said in a statement.

