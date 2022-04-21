Kathmandu: An Indian national died and seven others were injured on Thursday as an explosion hit an oxygen plant in an industrial area in Lalitpur district near Kathmandu. As per the updates from the police, the blast happened at the Sagarmatha Oxygen Plant inside the Patan industrial estate while workers were filling in the gas in a cylinder.Also Read - Nepal Cuts Down Imports of Cars, Cosmetics, Gold as Country’s Economy Gets Compared With Sri Lanka

Police also added that the explosion destroyed the zinc roof of the oxygen plant and broke windows of adjacent buildings. Also Read - Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba And Wife Visit Temples in Varanasi, Offer Prayers

Identified as Brij Kumar Mahato, the Indian national died in the blast and another Indian and six Nepalese nationals were injured. Police added that the injured have been admitted to B and B Hospital in Lalitpur. Also Read - RuPay Payment Card Launched in Nepal

Superintendent of Police Siddha Bikram Shah of the Lalitpur Metropolitan Police Range said the condition of the injured Indian national is said to be critical.

In the meantime, Home Minister Balkrishna Khand has instructed the police to immediately carry out rescue works and investigate the accident.

(With inputs from PTI)