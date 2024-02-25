Indian Man Dies In New York Fire; India’s Consulate Extends Support

New York Fire: A 27-year-old Indian national died in a fatal fire incident in Harlen on Friday. The Indian Embassy in New York extended support and said it is in touch with Fazil Khan’s friends and family.

New York: In a tragic incident, a 27-year-old Indian national died in a deadly fire incident that took place in New York’s Harlem. The fire broke out in an apartment in Harlem on Friday, and the deceased was in the building. The deceased man was identified as Fazil Khan. The Indian Embassy in New York has extended support and informed that they are in touch with Khan’s family. “Saddened to learn about death of 27-year-old Indian national Mr. Fazil Khan in an unfortunate fire incident in Harlem, NY. India in New York is in touch with the late Mr. Fazil Khan’s family & friends. We continue to extend all possible assistance in reparation of his mortal remains to India,” the Indian Embassy in New York posted on X.

According to the Fire Department of New York (FDNY), a lithium-ion battery was the caused of the deadly fire, CBS News reported.

As per reports by the local media, as many as 17 people sustained injuries in the incident and dozens of people were displaced.

Moreover, the raging fire forced dramatic and rare rope rescues.

One of the neighbours Angie Ratchford said, “People were coming out of the building. The fire is at the top. Side, you see the police coming down with the people, people jumping out the window.”

“Just what I have on me. My phone, my keys and this guy,” said Akil Jones, a resident who escaped the fire with his father, according to CBS News.

To save their lives, the residents of the St. Nicholas Place apartment building were forced to jump or use the fire escape.

Meanwhile, according to fire officials, 18 people were rescued. Moreover, 12 were rushed to a local hospital and four victims remain in critical condition, CBS News reported.

Following the incident, a full vacate order has been issued by the Department of Buildings and the Red Cross is assisting dozens of people with temporary housing at a school nearby.

Reportedly, “On the third floor, one of the apartment doors was left open where the fire was. The fire was so intense, if you could imagine, flames coming out that door and blocking off the stairwell,” FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens said.

According to the FDNY, in 2023, lithium-ion batteries caused 267 fires, 150 injuries and 18 deaths in the city.

As of Monday, there have been 24 lithium-ion battery fire investigations and eight injuries so far this year, as reported by CBS News.

(With agency inputs)

