Indian National From Ludhiana Dies In Australia After Being Hit By Bus

Gagandeep Singh died after being transported to a nearby hospital, said the police.

Major Crash Unit was investigating the circumstances leading to his death.

Indian National Dies In Australia: According to news coming from Australia, an Indian national died in South Australia after being hit by a bus. It further says that the victim is 28-year-old Indian national Gagandeep Singh from Ludhiana, Punjab who had been working as a driver for the past six months in South Australia.

“Gagandeep Singh from Ludhiana had parked his bus on Conroy Street and had exited when the bus rolled forward and pinned him against a gate this month,” reported Australian broadcaster SBS Punjabi.

Gagandeep Singh was provided immediate medical response from paramedics at the scene but he died after being transported to a nearby hospital, said the police.

“I talked to him (the) day before the incident. Excitedly sharing his plans for the future, he mentioned that it would be his final shift as a bus driver in Port Augusta. He had been eagerly looking forward to relocating to Melbourne later this month. Little did he know that fate had other plans in store for him,” Rubal Singh, a relative of the deceased, told SBS Punjabi.

Rubal Singh said that the Major Crash Unit was investigating the circumstances leading to his death.

“We believe somehow the handbrake wasn’t applied to the bus that he parked at the yard. After exiting the bus, he realised that it was still moving. He tried to stop it by shutting down the roller gate but was tragically crushed between the bus and the gate,” he added.

A fundraiser has been set up by the community to take Gagandeep’s body back to India and support the family that lost their only son and working member.

“Tragedy has struck the family as we mourn the sudden and untimely loss of our beloved, Gagandeep Singh,” GoFundMe organiser Sunny Singh wrote.

“Together, we want to honour Gagandeep’s memory and send him back to his parents in India so they can say their final goodbyes following all the last rituals and traditions.”

The campaign has so far raised A$59,000.

