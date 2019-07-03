Thrissur: The Blessed Mariam Thresia, founder of the Sisters of the Holy Family Congregation under the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, will be canonised on October 13. This makes her the sixth India-born Catholic to be recognised as a saint, the first one the 16th-century Franciscan Gonsalo Garcia.

Pope Francis has formally approved the canonisation of Mariam Thresia Chiramel Mankidiyan and she will be declared a saint by him during a holy mass at the Vatican on October 13.

She will be canonised along with John Henry Newman from England, Italian Josephine Vannini, Swiss Marguerite Bays and Brazilian Irm Dulce Pontes, said a report.

Born at Puthenchira in Thrissur district on April 26, 1876, Mariam Thresia was beatified on April 9, 2000, by Pope St John Paul II. She belongs to the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church.

The founder and the first member of the Congregation of the Holy Family, Thresia managed to build three new convents, two schools, two hostels, a study house, and an orphanage, all in a little short of 12 years, a Vatican document reportedly said.

“At the time of her death on June 8, 1926, there were 55 Sisters in the congregation, 30 boarders and 10 orphans under her care,” a Church document said.

The Congregation of the Holy Family has over 1,500 professed sisters, serving in Kerala, in the mission areas of North India, in Germany, Italy and Ghana, with a total of 176 houses in seven provinces and 119 novices, it said.

According to reports, the Vatican has declared three Kerala-born Indian Catholics as Saints. While Fr Kuriakose Elias Chavara and Sister Euphrasia were canonised into the league of saints by Pope Francis in 2014, sister Alphonsa was declared a saint in 2008.