Indian Origin Ashfaq Syed, Widely Recognised For His Community Service, Appointed Naperville Public Library Board President

Syed declared that he would conceptualize and carry out numerous innovative activities to elevate the Naperville Public Library to new heights.

In Naperville, he has effectively supported the 2020 Census initiatives by organising online panel discussions, producing, and posting recordings of elected and community leaders. (Image: ashfaqfornaperville.com)

Indian Origin Ashfaq Syed: Indian origin Ashfaq Syed who has roots in Hyderabad was appointed as president of the Naperville Public Library Board. Notably, Ashfaq Syed has initially served as a trustee of the Naperville Public Library Board until May 2023.

Upon his appointment he said, “Naperville Public Library has been named the No. 1 Public Library in the U.S. in the 100,000 – 250,000 population category for the last 10 years and has been a beacon of pride to the entire community. I take this opportunity to thank the Board of Trustees of the Library for their confidence and trust reposed in me to carry this important responsibility”.

Praising the outgoing president, Jeanine O’Meara for her outstanding management and service to the Library Board, Syed declared that he would conceptualize and carry out numerous innovative activities to elevate the Naperville Public Library to new heights. Along with Syed, Nancy Hayes, and Nick Guo were also chosen to serve as vice president and secretary of the Naperville Public Library Board, respectively.

Ashfaq Syed is famous for his ardent and dedicated community service. He has been associated with many non-profit organizations in Chicago and Naperville area.

He has collaborated with several grassroots community initiatives as well as the Indian Consul General sponsoring events for the lieutenant governor, members of Congress, senators, mayors, judges, and other elected figures.

In Naperville, he has effectively supported the 2020 Census initiatives by organising online panel discussions, producing, and posting recordings of elected and community leaders.

He was the deputy chair of the political participation committee of the Islamic Centre of Naperville of which he is still an active member.

About Ashfaq Syed

Sharing a few extracts from the website ashfaqfornaperville.com:

I am an active resident of Naperville and passionate about making a difference in the city that I am proud to call home. One of our shared values is recognizing the need for diverse perspectives at all levels of decision-making.

My passion for Naperville goes beyond social engagement into real impact as reflected by the various boards and committees that I am committed to. I am a current trustee on the Naperville Public Library Board, a board member for Loaves & Fishes, a brand ambassador for NCTV 17, a board member for Naperville Neighbors United, and on the Diversity Advisory Board for the Daily Herald. I am also a graduate of the Naperville Citizen Police Academy and the Naperville Citizen Fire Academy.

I serve as a Committee Member for 360 Youth Services, a Civic Engagement Committee Member at the Islamic Center of Naperville with 4,500 families, and I am an Advisory Board Member at Sonia Shah, a non-profit organization that provides scholarships to underprivileged girls in the United States.

In 2019, I was asked to co-chair the 2020 US Census Naperville Complete Count Committee. I was honored to work with Mr. Mark Rice, Chairman of Naperville Complete Count Committee, to create innovative strategies for a widespread outreach campaign that was incredibly successful despite the challenges of Covid. I live in Naperville with my wife Ayeisha Osman and our three children.

About Naperville

Naperville is a city within the Chicago Metropolitan Area in DuPage and Will counties in the US state of Illinois. It is a western suburb of Chicago located 28 miles (45 km) west of the city.

Naperville was founded in 1831 by Joseph Naper. The city was established by the banks of the DuPage River and was originally known as Naper’s Settlement. By 1832, over 100 residents lived in Naper’s Settlement. In 1839, after DuPage County was split from Cook County, Naperville became the county seat, which it remained until 1868. Beginning in the 1960s, Naperville experienced a significant population increase as a result of Chicago’s urban sprawl.

As of the 2020 census, its population was 149,540, making it the state’s fourth-most populous city.

Naperville is home to Moser Tower and Millennium Carillon, one of the world’s four largest carillons. It is also home to an extensive parks and forest preserve network, including Centennial Beach. Naperville has two school districts, 203 and 204. It also has media outlets, like NCTV17. Naperville has a train station served by Amtrak and Metra.

