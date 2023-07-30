Home

Indian-origin Boy Celebrating Birthday Robbed, Stabbed In Melbourne

A group of about seven to eight males asked him to give his new Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

He was stabbed in his ribs, arms, hand and back, and was hit at the back of his head.

Indian-origin Boy Attacked In Australia: The police have arrested a 20-year-old suspect in connection with an assault on an Indian-origin boy in Melbourne who was celebrating his 16th birthday. The Indian-origin teenager was stabbed in an unprovoked attack.

It is reported that Rhyan Singh and his two friends were playing basketball with friends in Tarneit, a suburb in Melbourne when they were randomly ambushed by a gang armed with machetes on Thursday evening, reported TV channel 7News.

A group of about seven to eight males asked Singh to give his new Nike Air Jordan sneakers which he had received as a gift, in addition to his and his friends’ mobile phones.

Singh was stabbed in his ribs, arms, hand and back, and was hit at the back of his head. “An altercation occurred and the youths were stabbed a number of times before the offenders left the scene,” said Victoria Police in a statement.

“The victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the offenders were last seen in a dark coloured vehicle,” the police added.

“When we heard this news our world just collapsed,” Singh’s mother told 7News.

“When he said ‘mummy I love you, I think I’m dying, I’ve been stabbed, I think I’m dying’ I was like, ‘that’s it, that’s it, we’ve lost him forever’,” Singh’s heartbroken mother told the channel.

According to Victoria Police, officers from Alliance Taskforce executed a warrant at an address in Commonwealth Drive, Aintree on Friday and arrested a 20-year-old man.

He has been charged with armed robbery and recklessly causing serious injury, police said.

(With IANS inputs)

