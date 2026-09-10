Indian-origin couple donates USD 20 million to US university, gets it named after them; Who are Anuradha and Vikas Sinha?

The couple moved to the United States after completing their bachelor's degrees in civil engineering at Sri Venkateswara University in India. They later pursued graduate education at Florida Atlantic University.

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Indian-origin couple donates USD 20 million to US university, gets it named after them; Who are Anuradha and Vikas Sinha? (Image: X/ enhanced with AI)

An Indian-origin couple, Anuradha and Vikas Sinha, have donated USD 20 million to the University of North Texas (UNT) to establish a new college dedicated to artificial intelligence and advanced analytics. The university said the new institution will be named the Anuradha and Vikas Sinha College of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics in recognition of the couple’s contribution.

The major donation is aimed at expanding education, research and innovation in areas that are increasingly being shaped by artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

New college to focus on AI, cybersecurity and data science

The new college is expected to become a key academic and research centre at UNT. It will bring together programmes and research in several technology-focused fields, including artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, health informatics, information science and learning technologies.

The USD 20 million gift will also fund six permanent endowments. These will support student scholarships, faculty professorships, college leadership, entrepreneurship and incubation initiatives, advanced research and emerging technologies.

Vikas Sinha: Universities must prepare students for AI-driven future

Vikas Sinha, who completed his doctorate in information science from UNT in 2023, said universities have an important responsibility to prepare students for a world where AI will play an increasingly significant role.

“Artificial intelligence will be one of the defining technologies of our generation, and universities have an essential role to play in preparing the people who will shape its future,” Sinha said, according to FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth.

He said the couple’s own experience as immigrants and students in the US also influenced their decision to make the contribution.

“For us, this gift is about paying that opportunity forward and recognising that immigrants don’t simply participate in the American dream, they help build it,” he said.

Couple previously supported UNT’s data science programmes

The latest contribution is not the first major donation the Sinhas have made to UNT.

In 2024, the couple helped establish the Anuradha and Vikas Sinha Department of Data Science, with funding directed towards scholarships, faculty support, research and other academic initiatives.

In 2025, they made another major contribution to create the Sinha Innovation Lab for Data Science.

Their latest USD 20 million donation further expands their support for technology and data-focused education at the university.

From India to the US

The Sinhas moved to the United States after completing their bachelor’s degrees in civil engineering at Sri Venkateswara University in India. They later pursued graduate education at Florida Atlantic University. Vikas Sinha subsequently studied at Northwestern University before earning his doctorate from UNT in 2023.

Sinha currently serves as vice president of the Mainframe Software Division at Broadcom. He has also been a member of the UNT College of Information Leadership Board since 2023.

Two divisions planned under the new college

According to FOX 4 News, the proposed college will operate through two academic divisions.

One division will focus on the development and deployment of intelligent systems, while the other will study how information and intelligent systems operate within human and institutional environments.

UNT also plans to establish an Applied Artificial Intelligence and Data Science Institute. The institute will bring researchers and educators from different disciplines together and seek stronger partnerships with industry, along with additional external research funding.

UNT president welcomes major AI investment

UNT President Harrison Keller said the new college aligns with the university’s broader efforts to respond to rapid changes in technology, employment and research.

The university plans to organise a campus event later this year to formally celebrate the naming of the new college.

Founded in 1890 as the Texas Normal College and Teacher Training Institute by Joshua C. Chilton, UNT has grown from a small institution operating above a hardware store in downtown Denton into one of the largest public research universities in the United States.