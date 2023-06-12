Home

Indian-origin Ex-cop Jailed For Sexually Assaulting Colleague In UK

London: A former Indian-origin police officer has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for sexually assaulting a colleague in 2020 while both were on duty.

Police constable (PC) Archit Sharma, who was attached to the North Area Command Unit, was sentenced at the Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, and he will be on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

He was also made the subject of a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim for 10 years and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of 156 pounds, the UK Metropolitan Police said.

Following an investigation, he was charged in July 2021, and resigned from his post four days after he was convicted of assault on March 6, 2023.

At a misconduct hearing on Thursday, it was alleged that Sharma had breached Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to Authority, Respect and Courtesy, and Discreditable Conduct.

The panel found the allegations proven and had he still been serving with the department, Sharma would have been dismissed.

“Former PC Sharma’s behaviour was abhorrent. His actions were a betrayal of our policing values. I hope that this outcome highlights how seriously we take reports of sexual offences, no matter who the perpetrator,” Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, responsible for local policing in Enfield and Haringey, said.

“Following his conviction, we began proceedings for an accelerated case hearing which has upheld the allegations of misconduct,” Haines said.

Sharma will now be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing. Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

