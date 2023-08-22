Home

News

World

Indian-origin Executive Charged With Bribery Offences In Singapore

Indian-origin Executive Charged With Bribery Offences In Singapore

Govindasamy faces 14 charges for his offences, punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, of which five charges are punishable under the Criminal Procedure Code.

As per Singapore law, any person convicted of corruption can be fined up to S$100,000 or sentenced to jail for up to five years, or both.

Singapore: A 61-year-old Indian-origin Malaysian executive from a marine engineering company in Singapore has been charged with taking bribes totalling more than S$200,000 over a period of six years, a media report said.

Trending Now

Balakrishnan Govindasamy, a commercial executive with Sembcorp Marine, was accused of obtaining “gratifications” worth S$ 202,877 in cash between 2015 and 2021, according to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

The bribes and attempts allegedly involved nine contractors representing different companies, the Channel News Asia reported, citing CPIB.

“These gratifications were meant as an inducement or reward for advancing the business interests of these contractors with Sembcorp Marine Integrated Yard,” said CPIB.

Govindasamy faces 14 charges for his offences, punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, of which five charges are punishable under the Criminal Procedure Code.

Sembcorp Marine, which rebranded in April to Seatrium, told Channel News Asia that it understands a former employee has been charged in court and is fully cooperating with the authorities.

“The company has a strict compliance programme in place to prevent violation of any anti-corruption laws applicable to its operations.”

As per Singapore law, any person convicted of corruption can be fined up to S$100,000 or sentenced to jail for up to five years, or both.

In addition, anyone who is convicted under the Criminal Procedure Code can face two times the amount of punishment liable for that offence.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES