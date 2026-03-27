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Indian origin FBI Director Kash Patels Email account hacked by Iranian hackers, personal photos and documents leaked

Indian origin FBI Director Kash Patel’s Email account hacked by Iranian hackers, personal photos and documents leaked

These emails are said to contain a mix of both personal and professional correspondence.

(Images: X/@DarkWebInformer)

New Delhi: The conflict in the Middle East shows no signs of abating anytime soon. Amidst this, reports have emerged that the personal email account of FBI Director Kash Patel has been hacked. It is worth noting that the FBI—the Federal Bureau of Investigation—is a U.S. agency widely regarded as the most powerful investigative agency in the world.

Iranian Hacker Group Claims Responsibility

The claim regarding the hacking of the FBI Director’s email account was made by an Iranian hacker group. However, this claim has not yet been officially verified. Following this assertion, a stir has rippled through U.S. agencies, and an investigation into the matter has been initiated. A cyber war is also being waged alongside the broader conflict in the Middle East.

Kash Patel’s Personal Photos Shared

Several personal photos of FBI Director Kash Patel are currently being shared on the microblogging platform X. It is being claimed that these images were released by a hacktivist group known as “Handala Hack.” Through Telegram and their own websites, Handala Hack has claimed to have leaked Kash Patel’s personal documents and photographs.

Handala Hack Team Behind This Attack

According to reports, a group calling itself the “Handala Hack Team” has claimed responsibility for this attack. It is believed to be a pro-Palestinian hacking group. The hackers have shared certain photographs and documents related to emails online, claiming that they successfully gained access to Kash Patel’s personal mailbox.

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An official from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has also acknowledged that the data surfacing online appears to be authentic. Consequently, the gravity of this cyberattack has intensified.

Compromised Email Account Was A Personal Gmail ID

It is reported that the compromised email account was a personal Gmail ID containing emails dating back from 2010 to 2019. These emails are said to contain a mix of both personal and professional correspondence. However, the FBI has not yet issued an official statement regarding this entire incident.

It has also come to light that the specific email ID alleged to have been hacked has previously surfaced in connection with other data leak incidents. This also raises questions as to whether the attack was executed by exploiting a previous data breach. Typically, hackers retrieve data from past breaches to make such claims, and in many instances, such hacking attempts do indeed prove successful.

Concerns Regarding National Security Have Intensified

Currently, news of this cyberattack has cast doubts on the efficacy of the U.S. cybersecurity infrastructure, particularly given that the incident involves the head of the country’s premier investigative agency. Consequently, concerns regarding national security have also intensified. It is noteworthy that, over the past few years, hackers linked to Iran have frequently been accused of orchestrating major cyberattacks. Numerous U.S. officials and political figures have previously been targeted in similar cyberattacks.

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