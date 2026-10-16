Indian-origin Gujarati man in Chicago stabs wife to death after she refuses to reconcile; She was dating her colleague

An Indian-origin man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing his estranged wife to death in Chicago. Prosecutors said the killing took place after the woman refused to reconcile with him and chose to stay with her new partner.

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Indian-origin Gujarati man in Chicago stabs wife to death after she refuses to reconcile; She was dating her colleague (Image: Chicagopolice.org)

A 31-year-old Indian-origin man has been charged with the murder of his estranged wife in Chicago, United States, after she reportedly refused to return to him and chose to continue her relationship with another man. Ankur Patel allegedly stabbed his 32-year-old wife to death in August, nearly three months after the couple separated. They had a five-year-old daughter together. Patel has been charged with first-degree murder, according to Chicago police. The woman’s name has not been made public.

Victim moved out after separation

According to prosecutors, the couple separated in May, when the woman left their home in Wisconsin. She briefly returned to Patel in July following pressure from family members but moved out again soon after. She later moved to Louisiana with a man who had previously worked with both her and Patel.

Prosecutors alleged that Patel threatened to kill his estranged wife and her new partner. He also reportedly stopped the woman from speaking to their daughter, leading to repeated arguments.

About two weeks before the killing, Patel moved in with relatives in Chicago and sent the child to live with his parents in India. He allegedly did not tell his wife that their daughter had left the US.

Woman invited to Chicago to meet daughter

According to a report by local news outlet CWB Chicago, Patel contacted his wife on August 7 and invited her to Chicago, saying she could meet their daughter. The woman and her new partner drove from Louisiana, unaware that the child was already in India.

The woman’s partner waited outside while she went into the apartment. Prosecutors said Patel wanted to reconcile with her, but she refused and told him she intended to stay with her new partner.

Patel allegedly stabbed her in the neck during the confrontation. An autopsy reportedly found several defensive wounds, including a deep cut on her arm.

The woman’s partner became worried when she did not return and contacted the police. However, he could not identify the apartment she had entered, and officers were unable to locate the couple at that time.

Later, Patel’s friends went to the apartment after he failed to meet them as planned. They found the woman dead near a washing machine and called emergency services.

Suspect allegedly tried to flee to India

After the killing, Patel allegedly headed towards Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport in an attempt to travel to India. Reports said he also bought new clothes and tried to dispose of the knife.

Local media reported that police arrested him near the airport. He was subsequently charged with first-degree murder.

During questioning, Patel reportedly said he had not intended to kill his wife but acted after she told him she would remain with her new partner.