Boris Johnson Resigns: Indian-Origin leader Rishi Sunak, whose resignation as the Chancellor of the exchequer triggered a series of resignations against Boris Johnson, is likely to be the contender for next Prime Minister of United Kingdom. Rishi Sunak, 42, was picked by Boris Johnson and appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer — his first full cabinet position — in February 2020.Also Read - Sad To Give Up Best Job In The World, Will Support New Leader: Boris Johnson Quits As British PM

Boris Johnson Thursday resigned as the UK PM after days of defections plunged the Conservative Party-led government into a deeper political crisis. Addressing the nation, Johnson said he will serve as the PM until a new leader is appointed and added that he was immensely proud of his achievements. Also Read - BREAKING: UK PM Boris Johnson Agrees to Resign, to Make a Statement Today

Johnson agreed to step down after one of his closest allies, Treasury Chief Nadhim Zahawi, told the prime minister to resign for the good of the country. It was not immediately clear whether Johnson will stay in office while the Conservative Party chooses a new leader, who will automatically become prime minister as well. A formal announcement is expected later Thursday. Also Read - As Boris Johnson Quits As UK PM, A List Of His Possible Successors

“Prime Minister: this is not sustainable and it will only get worse: for you, for the Conservative Party and most importantly of all the country,” Zahawi said in a letter to Johnson. “You must do the right thing and go now.”

All You Need To Know About Rishi Sunak: