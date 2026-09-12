Indian-origin man gets five-year jail term for tax fraud in Texas

An Indian-origin man was sentenced to five years in jail by a Texas court for helping clients evade taxes and hide over USD 27 million in income from the government.

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Indian-origin man gets five-year jail term for tax fraud in Texas | Image: AI

Washington: A Texas court has sentenced an Indian-origin man to five years in jail for helping clients evade taxes and hide over USD 27 million in income from the government. Aanand Shukla, who hails from Jonestown, pleaded guilty to helping promote a fraudulent tax shelter to business owners across the United States to evade taxes. The Western District Court of Texas sentenced Shukla to 60 months in jail after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the US government.

Tax Shelter Scheme Used to Help Clients Evade Taxes

As per the statement made in the court, Shukla and his co-conspirators promoted, sold and used a trust tax shelter during 2017 and 2025. They charged their clients a fee of up to USD 225,000, claiming that their scheme could help them bypass government taxes on most of their business income while still maintaining control of their cash money.

Key Highlights

Texas court sentences Indian-origin man to five years in jail

Shukla pleaded guilty to tax fraud conspiracy

Shukla’s fraudulent tax shelter promised clients lower taxes

He promoted the scheme through seminars, webinars and podcasts

He helped hide over USD 27 million from IRS

Promoted Tax Scheme Through Seminars, Webinars

The accused NRI marketed the scheme across the US by organising seminars, webinars, podcasts, and direct sales pitches.

He suggested his clients restructure and make changes in their companies so that approx. 98 percent of their business income went through several trusts and a private family foundation, the Department of Justice said on Friday.

Advised Clients To Claim Personal Expenses As Tax Deductions

Shukla instructed his clients to run personal expenses, including vehicles, entertainment and mortgage payments, via trust accounts, so that they can claim those expenses as deductions while filing the tax form.

Shukla Charged Up to USD 55,000 for Tax Shelter Packages

The accused NRI charged USD25,000 to USD55,000 to his clients for these trust packages. He used to prepare trust documents, train other promotors and refer clients to tax preparers who he knew would support the scheme. He helped clients hide over USD27 million in income from the IRS.