Indian-origin man on FBI most wanted fraudsters list, Offers USD 150000 reward for information; Who is Manjit Singh Bedi

US Department of Agriculture Inspector General John Walk said the Most Wanted Fraudsters list is aimed at increasing public awareness and helping authorities locate fugitives accused of financial crimes.

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Indian-origin man on FBI most wanted fraudsters list, Offers USD 150000 reward for information; Who is Manjit Singh Bedi (Image: X @FBIDirectorKash)

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has placed Indian-origin man Manjit Singh Bedi on its Most Wanted Fraudsters list over allegations of cheating the US government of at least USD 600,000. According to US authorities, Bedi was allegedly involved in a welfare fraud scheme that operated between March 2024 and June 2025.

The FBI said Bedi is a naturalised US citizen and has since fled to India. The agency has announced a reward of up to USD 150,000 for information that helps authorities arrest and convict him.

How the alleged fraud worked

Bedi reportedly owned a grocery store called Asian Grocery Store in Tacoma, Washington.

The FBI alleges that he used the store to target people receiving benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

SNAP beneficiaries use Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to buy eligible food items. Investigators allege that Bedi instead swiped customers’ EBT cards and gave them cash.

The FBI claims that he kept around half of the money from these transactions for himself rather than providing food to the beneficiaries.

Today the FBI is adding THREE more alleged Fraudsters to our Most Wanted Fraudsters list with @POTUS, @VP, and the @WHFraudTF. We’ve already caught four subjects responsible for almost $2 billion in alleged fraud, on three different continents, and executed FTOC’s returning all… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 3, 2026

Bedi allegedly fled to India

Bedi was indicted on charges including wire fraud and SNAP benefits fraud. The FBI said he was initially allowed to appear in court without being taken into custody. As part of the conditions, he was ordered to surrender his passport and remain in Washington state.

However, authorities allege that Bedi later drove into Canada before travelling to India.

A federal arrest warrant was issued against him in May 2026 by the US District Court for the Western District of Washington.

FBI offers USD 150,000 reward

The FBI has appealed to the public for information that could help locate Bedi. The agency said a reward of up to USD 150,000 is available for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

US Department of Agriculture Inspector General John Walk said the Most Wanted Fraudsters list is aimed at increasing public awareness and helping authorities locate fugitives accused of financial crimes.

FBI’s most wanted fraudsters list

The FBI launched its Most Wanted Fraudsters list in June 2026 to highlight people accused of defrauding the American public.

There are currently 12 people on the list, including Bedi. The FBI said four people who had previously appeared on the list have since been arrested and removed.

The agency has not said whether it has formally sought assistance from Indian authorities to locate or arrest Bedi.

India-US law enforcement cooperation

India and the US have expanded cooperation between their law enforcement agencies in recent years, particularly in cases involving terrorism and organised crime.

New Delhi had welcomed the US announcement of Operation Hardball in July, which resulted in the arrest of several people linked to organised crime groups associated with Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria and Dhanda gangs.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said that the two countries have strong and growing cooperation in tackling terrorism and transnational organised crime.