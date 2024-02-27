Indian-origin Man Quits Lucrative Job In Dubai To Serve At BAPS Abu Dhabi Temple In UAE

Reports say that Vishal Patel quit his Dubai job last year, i.e. in 2023 to serve as a full-time volunteer at the BAPS Abu Dhabi temple.

Vishal actively participated in the temple's construction process.

BAPS Abu Dhabi Temple: It was an amazing occasion for the Hindu community in the UAE as the first Hindu Temple was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi on February 14 in the Gulf Islamic country.

Now, one of the devotees, a 43-year-old Indian-origin investment banker has quit his high-paying job in Dubai to serve as a full-time volunteer at the BAPS Abu Dhabi temple.

Identified as Vishal Patel, the Indian-origin investment banker is a second-generation expat from Gujarat who was brought up in London, the United Kingdom and was working with the Dubai International Financial Centre. He has previously held positions at prominent investment banks and hedge funds reported The Khaleej Times on Monday.

Talking about his close association with the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha since childhood, Vishal said that their Mandir in London has been a guiding light in his life.

“Supporting this (Abu Dhabi) Mandir allowed me to make a meaningful impact on society and engage in endeavours that contribute to the greater good. This opportunity was too significant to pass up,” said Vishal, who has been living in the UAE since 2016, said The Khaleej Times.

He is now the chief communications officer in a voluntary capacity for the temple and oversees various responsibilities, including media relations and strategic communications and he engages in errands like placing protective fences at the building site to serving food to guests.

Vishal actively participated in the temple’s construction process and said that several other volunteers like him are ready to give up their jobs to serve at the BAPS Sanstha, says The Khaleej Times.

“Our spiritual leaders, Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Mahant Swami Maharaj have left a lasting impact on young minds and inspired many to devote their time and efforts from all corners of the world,” he said.

After graduating with a degree in economics from the University of London, Vishal was struggling with finding employment, and a breakthrough came while volunteering at the BAPS Mandir in London.

He met a senior director at Merrill Lynch who offered him advice on entering the investment banking industry, which led him and other young volunteers to organise fairs at the temple for students and employment seekers.

“That’s why you see youths dedicating themselves as volunteers in BAPS. The Mandir has provided them with a strong foundation in their lives. And that is precisely what this Abu Dhabi Mandir will provide here,” he told The Times.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, donated 13.5 acres of land for the construction of the temple during PM Modi’s visit to the country in 2015, and in January 2019, a further 13.5 acres of land was allocated, making a total of 27 acres of land gifted for the temple.

(With IANS inputs)

