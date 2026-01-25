Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada, police suspect gang war

Home

According to Canadian police, a 28-year-old man of Indian origin was shot dead in a targeted shooting that took place on Thursday in Burnaby, British Columbia.

Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada: A 28-year-old Indian-origin man was brutally killed in Burnaby on Thursday. Police suspect that the killing is linked to the ongoing BC gang conflict. The shooting took place at around 5:30 pm (local time) near the 3700 block of Canada Way. Frontline officers rushed to the scene after getting a distress call about the gunfire and found the victim suffering from a severe bullet injury. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Police Connecting Dots

Local cops also located a private vehicle fully engulfed in fire at the 5000 block of Buxton Street, which is several kilometres from the shooting site. Cops are now connecting dot by connecting the burned vehicle to the killing of the Indian-origin man. The case has been taken by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

The deceased was identified as Dilraj Singh Gill, a resident of Vancouver.

“At this time, IHIT investigators believe that this was a targeted shooting. Gill was known to police, and the shooting appears to have a nexus to the BC gang conflict,” police said.

According to Sergeant Freda Fong of IHIT, the panic has erupted in the community following of the public nature of the killing.

“A shooting, especially in a public place, is extremely troubling, not only for the police but for the entire community. Information from witnesses and those in the area will be crucial in ensuring this investigation advances and to hold those responsible accountable,” Fong said.

Investigators are now working closely with the forensic team to reconstruct the events in order to gather evidence from both scenes. As per police, suspects fled the area immediately after the incident. They may have used the vehicle that was found burning on Buxton Street.

Cops Requested People To Share Video Evidence

IHIT has requested people to share any kind of evidence related to the killing. They also looking for dashcam or CCTV footage recorded between 5:00 pm and 6:30 pm on January 22.

People can submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

Police said the probe is underway and any developments in the case will be shared.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

