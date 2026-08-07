Indian-origin PhD student found dead two days after he went missing during solo hike in California

Vikram Mubayi, a PhD student in chemical engineering at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), was found dead in California’s Inyo National Forest on August 3 after going missing during a solo hiking trip. The 27-year-old had gone hiking in the Big Pine Lakes area and was last in touch with his family on the evening of August 1. When they could not reach him afterward, a search operation was started by Inyo County Search and Rescue teams.

After two days of searching, officials found Mubayi’s body near Big Pine Lakes. Authorities said the case is still being investigated, but there are no signs of foul play at this stage.

Originally from Hong Kong, Mubayi was known by his family as an experienced hiker who had completed several outdoor trips before.

Before authorities confirmed his death, his sibling had shared a post on Reddit asking for help in finding him. The post described Vikram as being 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds, with dark hair. It said he had been out of contact since around 8:30 pm while hiking near Agassiz Col in the Eastern Sierra.

The family also shared a link to his planned hiking route and said his last message was sent at 8:37 pm PST from a location near Big Pine Lakes. They added that his car was still parked at the trailhead and said they were worried because he was expected to return by then.

In the post, the sibling wrote that Vikram was an experienced hiker and believed he had already reached an easier part of the trail, making his disappearance unusual. They also apologized if Reddit was not the right place to seek help and asked anyone who might have seen him to come forward.

Authorities have not yet released further details about what led to Mubayi’s death as the investigation continues.

About Vikram Mubayi

Vikram Mubayi was about to begin the fifth year of his PhD in chemical engineering at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB). Before starting his doctoral studies, he completed a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) in 2022.

During his time at UCSB, Mubayi focused his research on using bacteria and other biological processes to break down plant waste and plastics. His work aimed to develop cleaner and more sustainable alternatives to petroleum-based materials. Along with his research, he also served as a teaching assistant, helping teach both undergraduate and postgraduate chemical engineering students.

According to UIUC’s digitised yearbook, Mubayi hoped to use his work in chemical engineering to explore “ways to mitigate global warming” after completing his PhD.