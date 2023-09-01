Home

Indian-Origin Tharman Shanmugaratnam Wins Singapore’s Presidential Elections

Tharman Shanmugaratnam (Image: ANI)

Singapore: Indian-Origin Tharman Shanmugaratnam Wins Singapore’s Presidential Elections. Last month, Tharman launched his platform for the presidential bid, pledging to be a “President for the new era” and a “unifying figure”.

Singapore Presidential Elections: Winning Margon

Tharman Shanmugaratnam won the presidential election with 70.4% of the vote, followed by Ng Kok Song with 15.7% and Tan Kin Lian with 13.88%. Tharman Shanmugaratnam was elected president with a landslide victory, receiving more than twice as many votes as his closest rival, as per report in the Mint.

Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian both conceded defeat to Tharman Shanmugaratnam, congratulating him on his victory.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Congratulates

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated Tharman Shanmugaratnam on his victory in the presidential election, saying that he was confident that Tharman would be a wise and capable leader.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam expressed his gratitude to his supporters at Taman Jurong Food Centre and said that he was “truly humbled” by the strong support that Singaporeans have given him. He described his victory as a vote for Singapore’s future, a future of optimism and solidarity. He said that his campaign was based on these values, and he believes that they are what Singaporeans want.

He also said that he is committed to working with all Singaporeans to build a better future for the country.

About: Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Tharman, an economist and a civil servant served mainly at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, before joining politics in 2001. He has served as Minister for Education and Finance and was Deputy Prime Minister from 2011 to 2019, according to CNA. Tharman is one of four men who have indicated their intention to contest the Presidential Election, but the only one who unequivocally clears the bar to run.

The other three presidential hopefuls are businessman George Goh, former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, and former NTUC Income CEO Tan Kin Lian. Goh submitted his eligibility certificate application on August 4, while Ng filed his application to be considered through the public sector “deliberative track” on August 2. Another candidate, Tan submitted his application on July 11 through a proxy.

The form and all supporting documents must be submitted to the Elections Department no later than the fifth day after the Writ of Election is issued, reported CNA.

