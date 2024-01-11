Indian-Origin Sikh Truck Driver Arrested For Attempting To Smuggle $4.86 Mn Worth Of Cocaine Into Canada

Sukhwinder Dhanju was arrested by the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) after the police discovered 202 brick-shaped objects in the cargo, which tested positive for cocaine.

Toronto: A 35-year-old Indian-origin commercial truck driver, Sukhwinder Dhanju, has been charged after he was caught by the authorities while trying to transport cocaine worth approximately C$6.5 million ($4.86 million) into Canada. The incident took place on September 26 last year at the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge port of entry in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario province.

Arrest and Discovery of Cocaine

Sukhwinder Dhanju was arrested by the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) after he arrived at the primary inspection booth. Following a secondary examination of his truck and trailer, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) discovered 202 brick-shaped objects in the cargo, which tested positive for cocaine. The total weight of the cocaine was found to be 233 kg, according to a report in IANS.

Legal Proceedings

Dhanju was immediately arrested by the CBSA and transferred to the custody of the RCMP Border Integrity Unit, along with the suspected drugs. After a thorough investigation, Dhanju, a resident of Brampton, was charged with importation of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking on December 19, 2022. He has been released with strict conditions, and his next court date is scheduled for February 2 at St Catharines in Ontario.

Similar Cases

In a separate incident, another Indian-origin commercial truck driver, Manpreet Singh, was charged with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Both Dhanju and Singh are residents of Brampton city. Additionally, in December 2023, an elderly Sikh truck driver named Raj Kumar Mehmi, who had fled to India, was issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant after being sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking.

Rising Drug Seizures

According to reports, the CBSA in the Southern Ontario region seized more than 1,300 kg of narcotics from January to October 31, 2023. These cases highlight the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in curbing drug trafficking and the need for enhanced border security measures.

This incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing battle against drug smuggling and the crucial role played by law enforcement agencies in maintaining the safety and security of the nation.

