Indian Origin Suresh Garimella Bestowed With H-index Of 100; Only 7,000 Researchers Have Achieved This Significant Research Milestone

An h-index of 100 indicates the author has at least 100 papers cited a minimum of 100 times each.

Suresh Garimella is currently serving as the 27th president of the University of Vermont. (Image: engineering.purdue.edu)

H-index Of 100: Indian Origin Suresh Garimella, a former faculty member at Purdue University in the School of Mechanical Engineering for 20 years, has achieved an H-index of 100 that quantifies a researcher’s publications and their citations by other scholars. An h-index of 100 indicates the author has at least 100 papers cited a minimum of 100 times each.

“With only 7,000 researchers globally reaching this level, Garimella is one of the select few Purdue-affiliated researchers to achieve this distinction,” read a university statement.

Garimella established Purdue University’s Cooling Technologies Research Center, dedicated to efficient heat dissipation in confined areas like semiconductors and microelectronics. A former student of his, Justin Weibel, currently leads the centre as its director.

“Nothing is more satisfying than to know that your work is being widely followed and is assisting in the development of new technologies and deeper understanding of physical phenomena,” said Garimella. “Fundamentally, it makes me deeply proud of the many graduate students and post-docs in our group who have contributed great work over the decades and are now enjoying successful careers as leaders in industry and academia. I am also grateful for the support of a variety of federal agencies and the 45 or so companies that have funded our work consistently over several decades. I am proud to see Justin Weibel taking the Center to new heights.”

Suresh Garimella is currently serving as the 27th president of the University of Vermont but he still relishes the opportunity to conduct research. “I have always considered myself a faculty member first and an administrator second,” he said.

“I continue to supervise a few PhD students, meeting with them regularly in Zoom calls and occasionally in person, and I must say it is among the most enjoyable and refreshing of my activities. Each paper we work on and each patent that is issued for our discoveries continues to bring a thrill,” he added.

Suresh Garimella assumed the presidency in 2019. Before assuming the presidency in 2019, Garimella served as Executive Vice President for Research and Partnerships at the Purdue University College of Engineering at Purdue University.

Early Life

Garimella was born in Bhopal, India. His parents did not have a college education and insisted on their children’s success in school. As a child, he enjoyed reading, finishing many classics by the age of 12.

In 1985, he earned his B.S. in mechanical engineering from IIT Madras, which he has described as “much more intense than MIT.” He then received an M.S. from Ohio State University in 1986, followed by a PhD from the University of California, Berkeley in 1989; both also in mechanical engineering.

Purdue University

At the Purdue University College of Engineering, Garimella was Executive Vice President for Research and Partnerships and the Goodson Distinguished Professor of Mechanical Engineering.

In 2018, Garimella was appointed as a member of the National Science Board by the Trump Administration. He was named a Jefferson Science Fellow by the United States Department of State in 2010. He has also served as a Science Advisor at the International Energy Agency.

University of Vermont

Since July 1, 2019, Garimella has served as the president of the University of Vermont. Under his tenure, the University has experienced the largest first-year class in its history and record applications, reaching more than 30,000 in 2022.

This has coincided with a 50 percent increase in research funding to the University since the start of his tenure, reaching $250 million, an all-time high.

