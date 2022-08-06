Indian-origin Woman Commits Suicide In New York: A 30-year-old woman of Indian origin allegedly committed suicide in New York, USA by hanging. The woman, Mandeep Kaur, had recorded a video and shared it on social media. The video shows Mandeep Kaur crying and sharing her ordeal in the Punjabi language. Reportedly, Mandeep Kaur was abused and beaten regularly for years by her husband Ranjotveer Singh Sandhu for “giving birth only to daughters”. “I tolerated all of it, hoping that he will mend his ways one day. It’s been eight years. I cannot take daily beatings now,” said Mandeep Kaur repeatedly, weeping.Also Read - Delhi Cop Beaten By Mob Inside Police Station; Video Goes Viral

There are collosal problems in our family & social structure which we conveniently ignore or deny to accept. #DomesticViolence against women is one such serious problem. Suicide by Mandeep Kaur a NRI Punjabi woman is a wake up call to accept the problem and fix it accordingly. pic.twitter.com/F8WpkiLCZY — Gurshamshir Singh (@gurshamshir) August 5, 2022

Also Read - Noida: BJP Leader Booked After Video Of Him Threatening, Abusing Woman Goes Viral; Wife Among 4 Detained

Speaking in Punjabi, she accuses her husband and in-laws of “forcing” her to die by suicide. “Daddy, I am going to die, please forgive me,” she said in a video shared on Instagram, as reported by NDTV. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh to Have 5 International Airports: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

She has left behind two daughters aged 6 and 4. She died on August 4, as NDTV quoted her family in Uttar Pradesh as saying.

Mandeep Kaur, who went to New York after marriage in search of a better life, has shared agonizingly painful details of the torture she faced at the hands of her husband Ranjotveer Singh Sandhu for not bearing a son.

Speaking to ANI, the victim’s sister Kuldeep Kaur divulged the horrific details of what Mandeep went through on a daily basis for nearly eight years, since the day she was married. “My sister was married in February 2015. Soon, they went to New York and he started torturing her. He wanted a son and wanted Rs 50 lakh in dowry,” said Kuldeep Kaur.

Both Mandeep Kaur and Ranjodhbeer Singh belong to Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.